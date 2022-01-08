ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Two charged from drug raid

By Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
COSHOCTON — Two individuals have been charged so far from a Thursday drug raid by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office.

Craig Neighbor Jr., 26, and Destinee Ridenbaugh, 23, both of Coshocton, were charged on Friday with one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies. Further charges are anticipated as the case is reviewed by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office.

Originally, three women and six men were taken into custody following the bust at a residence in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street. Located during the search was a large amount of drugs and cash and several firearms, authorities reported.

