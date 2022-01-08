ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

River otter season will close Jan. 11

 2 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s first regulated harvest season for river otters will close Jan. 11 due to the season close trigger of 75...

Eastern Nebraska eyed as location for proposed new prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the state prison system says he's considering six sites in eastern Nebraska near Omaha for a new prison. The Omaha World-Herald reports the prison system on Friday announced possible locations in Douglas, Dodge, and Lancaster counties for a new 1,512-bed prison. Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
Former UNK football player dies in crash near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a former football player from the University of Nebraska at Kearney has died in a rollover crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that 24-year-old Hinwa Allieu was headed east on Interstate 80 south of Ashland around 3:45 a.m. Sunday when the Dodge Ram pickup he was driving left the road and entered the median.
ASHLAND, NE
Nebraska promotes Bill Busch to special teams coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bill Busch has been promoted from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator at Nebraska, coach Scott Frost announced Monday. Frost also said assistant Mike Dawson will have additional duties. Dawson will now coach the interior linemen as well as the edge rushers following defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s departure for Oregon.
LINCOLN, NE
Conditions remain dry throughout Missouri river basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conditions remain dry throughout the Missouri River basin, so officials are predicting that the amount of water flowing down the river this year will be below average again. The dry forecast reduces the chance of widespread flooding along the river this spring although some local...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Civil rights expert to speak in North Platte, McCook

The chairman of Wyoming’s U.S. Commission on Civil Rights advisory committee will be the featured speaker during presentations at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in North Platte and McCook Jan. 17. Dr. Robert Byrd will speak at 11 a.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the North Platte Community College South...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
No school for North Platte Public Schools Thursday

Due to predicted below freezing wind chill temperatures, snow, and hazardous travel conditions, North Platte Public Schools is closing all facilities for all after-school activities, programs, and events on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Activities, programs, or events include and are not limited to academic or athletic practices, Kids Klub, walking clubs,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Nebraska virus cases surge as omicron continues to spread

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases is surging in Nebraska as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads more widely in the state. Nebraska health officials reported 8,575 new cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. That’s 47% more than the 5,826 cases reported the previous week and the highest weekly total since early December 2020.
NEBRASKA STATE
Powerball jackpot increased for Wednesday's drawing

Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Wednesday, January 5 Powerball drawing to $630 million or $448.4 million with the cash option selected. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln Public Schools to return to mask mandates this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools will again require masks when students return to classes this week. School officials said Monday the change was prompted by concern about possible staffing shortages and the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Superintendent Steve Joel said the district is also hearing...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

