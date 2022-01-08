River otter season will close Jan. 11

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases is surging in Nebraska as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads more widely in the state. Nebraska health officials reported 8,575 new cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. That’s 47% more than the 5,826 cases reported the previous week and the highest weekly total since early December 2020.

