ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What the average citizen can do about the demise of US democracy

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of urgent warnings about the state of American democracy, there were several requests in the What Matters inbox for something more useful than a warning. What’s the average citizen supposed to do about it?. I asked a politician, an activist and a professor who studies...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Trump’s mob, a year on: threats to democracy grow

The threat to American democracy may be greater today than when the insurrectionist mob swept into the US Capitol one year ago, attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power following a free and fair election. Joe Biden is ensconced in the White House and with the passage of time, the shock of their lethal assault has faded. But if the danger appears less immediate, addressing it is no less urgent.
POTUS
albuquerquenews.net

The crisis in American democracy is only intensifying

The mistrust that caused the Capitol Riot last January shows no sign of abating. With Joe Biden unable to bring together a divided country, how this seething resentment manifests itself next is an alarming prospect for America. A year ago, the world was stunned by the Capitol Riot. A defiant...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Local News

Guest column: Here’s what lawmakers can do to keep democracy from dying

I remember January 6th as a paradoxical combination of crystal-clear memories and long, indistinguishable expanses of time. Knowing Pennsylvania’s electoral votes were going to be contested, our team prepared for different scenarios. As the proceedings on the House Floor began, I remained in my office a short distance away...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Karl Rove
Person
John Kasich
Person
Liz Cheney
Esquire

American Plutocracy Would Adapt Swiftly and Smoothly to American Authoritarianism

There’s a lot of tres piquant news as we roll into the first anniversary of the events of January 6. (How does one celebrate the first anniversary of a barely unsuccessful coup, assuming that seizing the radio station or the airport is out of the question?) First, El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago has cancelled his scheduled Horsewhip The Press event, announcing instead that he will tell all at one of his wankfests in Arizona next week. Second, former Trump adviser Peter Navarro went on teevee with MSNBC's Ari Melber and explained how the institutional coup was going to work itself out through compliant members of Congress and the presumed complicity of Mike Pence. (To his everlasting credit, Melber explained to Navarro that he was describing a coup.) And the special congressional committee released a batch of texts between Camp Runamuck and various Fox News teevee stars, in which the latter were pleading for the president* to turn off the madness, all of which should embarrass any legitimate journalists who ever stood up in defense of that whorehouse.
POLITICS
Fox News

Democrats brought us a year of fear in 2021. In 2022, let us be not afraid and reclaim our American spirit

2021 was a year of fear instigated by Democrats and the Left. 2022 doesn’t have to be. It can be the year we say no to fear and reclaim our heritage as Americans. The fear campaign started on January 6, following the demonstration in Washington that turned violent after some demonstrators breached the Capitol. But that was only the second most surprising thing about that day. The most surprising outcome—and the day’s true legacy—was the Left’s attempt to use the Capitol unrest to foster a permanent climate of fear and repression.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#Local Election#Harvard University#African Americans
WEKU

6 questions for politics in 2022

From control of Congress and the strength of the Biden presidency to potential Jan. 6 committee revelations and the future of abortion rights, there's a lot at stake in 2022. We have lots of questions about what's ahead. Here are six:. 1. Can Biden turn it around?. President Biden ended...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

Can checks and balances still protect US democracy? [column]

Students of public administration have long debated the best way to hold public officials responsible and accountable. Is it the assortment of external checks provided by the U.S. Constitution — separation of powers, checks and balances, federalism, elections — or the internal checks of officeholders, such as professionalism, ethics and respect for the rule of law?
U.S. POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

The Democrats' Problem With Democracy

Democrats have challenged the legitimacy of every presidential election they’ve lost this millennium: They blamed a corrupt Supreme Court for their defeat in 2000, crooked voting machines in 2004 and Russian interference in 2016 – sparking a years-long collusion hoax to knee-cap Trump’s presidency. But now, as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy