A salary increase for members of the Sheridan City Council was an item considered by the Council at their meeting Monday night. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An ordinance to raise the salary of city councilors from $500 a month to $1000 was approved by the City Council on first reading by a vote of 5 to 1. City Administrator Stu McRae said the ordinance would not take effect until January 1, 2023 and does not apply to those currently on the City Council.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO