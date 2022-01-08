Wolverines below roster minimum; game with MSU postponed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday’s basketball game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will not go on as planned.

U of M tweeted out early Saturday morning that internal COVID-19 protocols were the cause of the interruption. The game has been postponed, but a new date for the game has not been set yet.

“The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.” U of M officials said about the future date.

U of M officials announced on their team’s website that on Friday night, medical tests revealed that the team’s roster had fallen below the Big Ten Conference’s roster minimum. They had less than 7 playable scholarship athletes.

For game ticket holders, U of M officials say that the University of Michigan Ticket Office will give information to ticket holders soon. Questions about tickets can be sent to mtickets@umich.edu .

U of M’s next game is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Purdue.

MSU’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Jan 12 against Minnesota.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.