ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Wolverines below roster minimum; game with MSU postponed

By Schyler Perkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nt8vN_0dgIekN000

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday’s basketball game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will not go on as planned.

U of M tweeted out early Saturday morning that internal COVID-19 protocols were the cause of the interruption. The game has been postponed, but a new date for the game has not been set yet.

“The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.” U of M officials said about the future date.

U of M officials announced on their team’s website that on Friday night, medical tests revealed that the team’s roster had fallen below the Big Ten Conference’s roster minimum. They had less than 7 playable scholarship athletes.

For game ticket holders, U of M officials say that the University of Michigan Ticket Office will give information to ticket holders soon. Questions about tickets can be sent to mtickets@umich.edu .

U of M’s next game is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Purdue.

MSU’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Jan 12 against Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
WOOD TV8

Top-seed Packers lose to Lions as Rodgers sits 2nd half

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as the Detroit Lions beat the top-seeded Green Bay Packers 37-30 Sunday. Backup Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a defeat that didn’t affect Green Bay’s playoff positioning. […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State University#Msu#Wolverines#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy