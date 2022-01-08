Wolverines below roster minimum; game with MSU postponed
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday’s basketball game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will not go on as planned.
U of M tweeted out early Saturday morning that internal COVID-19 protocols were the cause of the interruption. The game has been postponed, but a new date for the game has not been set yet.
“The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game.” U of M officials said about the future date.
U of M officials announced on their team’s website that on Friday night, medical tests revealed that the team’s roster had fallen below the Big Ten Conference’s roster minimum. They had less than 7 playable scholarship athletes.
For game ticket holders, U of M officials say that the University of Michigan Ticket Office will give information to ticket holders soon. Questions about tickets can be sent to mtickets@umich.edu .
U of M’s next game is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Purdue.
MSU’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Jan 12 against Minnesota.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0