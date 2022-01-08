ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

This year in America, let's listen, learn, help and lead

 2 days ago

The start of a new year is a time for reflection and opportunity. As we look forward to 2022, we should also recall what we learned as a country in 2021. Entering a new calendar year does not erase the real challenges facing our nation that impact Americans’ daily lives. Sadly,...

Miami Herald

Jan. 6 rioters do not love America. They hate — and fear — the America we’re becoming | Opinion

It was an act of country love. This is what we have repeatedly been told about the insurrection at the Capitol, one year ago this week. The claim began, as brazen lies so often seem to, with Donald Trump. “These are the things and events that happen,” he said, “when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”
Salon

A modest proposal: Let's heal America's wounds — with reparations for white people

The unresolved cruelties of America's past are a common topic in our politics, and many believe Native Americans and African Americans deserve compensation for the injustice suffered by their ancestors. While in no way denying the merit of these prior claims, we might also consider those things about to happen — the things we know lie ahead. Aside from reparations for things in the past, we should also consider reparations for things in the near future, and compensate in advance for an injustice which has not yet happened, but certainly will.
The Jewish Press

A World Without America?

I’m worried. But it’s not my own country that I’m worried about. Despite the recent increase in Arab terrorism and crime-as-jihad, despite the real threat of a regional war with Iran and her proxies, and despite the difficulty of obtaining a stable and Zionist governing coalition, I am convinced that Israel will make it through her current tribulations.
Missouri Independent

What if we regarded and treated America as our family? | Opinion

Like it or not, we all are members of a larger family. America. As residents of a community, city and state, we are kin folk. Whether by blood or as neighbors; nearby or afar; friends or strangers; we all are related, by circumstances, in one way or another. So what sane, sensible, rational and caring […] The post What if we regarded and treated America as our family? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Washington Times

The real meaning of 'Let's go, Brandon'

Political movements and campaign slogans in this country have a long, storied history ranging from “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too” to “Black Power” to “Make America Great Again.” The Biden presidency has, however, presented us with perhaps the most curious of them all. “Let’s go,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

We Americans are now in a cold civil war

Despite Joe Biden's promise of unity during his 2020 US presidential campaign, his administration has failed to unify the people. On the contrary, his divisive rhetoric means Americans are more polarized than ever. I would argue that America has already fallen into what might be termed a 'cold civil war',...
Salon

America in 2021: From the end of empire to the prospect of a new civil war

The enforced Afghanistan "withdrawal" was likely America's Suez moment. The reference is to the manufactured confrontation by Britain over the Suez Canal in 1956, after which the British Empire, which by that time existed in name only, became manifestly a paper tiger. It will take quite a few years for this realization to sink in among American policy elites, but my sense is that the vicious trauma caused to the establishment by the inevitable fall of Afghanistan is an accurate reflection of the new geopolitical reality.
cnu.edu

Elizabeth Kaufer Busch Will Help Guide America’s 250th Anniversary

Plans now underway for 2026 commemoration. Dr. Elizabeth Kaufer Busch, the Laura and Pete Walker Professor in American Studies, co-director of the Center for American Studies, and director of American studies, has been appointed to serve on the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, also known as America250. Busch will serve on the...
@JohnLocke

American Free-Speech Standards Should Prevail Worldwide

Kevin Williamson of National Review Online explains why America should set the standard in one major area of public life: protection of controversial speech. It is not the case that Canada, Western Europe, and Australia are authoritarian hellholes where illiberal rulers trample mercilessly upon the civil rights of their hapless subjects. But it is the case that American-style free-speech protections, as enshrined in the First Amendment, do not exist in these places. And that matters. It matters in those countries, and it matters in the United States, where the legal protection of free speech faces the threat of being suffocated by social pressure on both private and public actors to suppress speech that is deemed — almost always opportunistically and vindictively — dangerous.
The Intercept

The 10 Worst Americans of 2021

At this time of year we traditionally reflect upon our blessings and forgive those who have trespassed against us. But we’ve been trying that for millennia, and the results have been unsatisfactory. So let’s discard the accumulated wisdom of all humanity’s spiritual traditions and focus our mental energy instead on how much we dislike various awful people around us. Merry Christmas.
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
24/7 Wall St.

How Many Americans Moved Each Year Since 2000

America is a highly mobile society. The American story is one of movement: Throughout its history the country has attracted migrants from all over the world, and for hundreds of years it has expanded westward. In the 19th century, this expansion wasn’t just seen as inevitable but as foreordained, as reflected in the phrase “manifest […]
albuquerquenews.net

The crisis in American democracy is only intensifying

The mistrust that caused the Capitol Riot last January shows no sign of abating. With Joe Biden unable to bring together a divided country, how this seething resentment manifests itself next is an alarming prospect for America. A year ago, the world was stunned by the Capitol Riot. A defiant...
