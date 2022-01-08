Valerie Bertinelli’s New Book Details Eddie Van Halen’s Final Words

Valerie Bertinelli writes at length about her former husband, the late-Eddie Van Halen, in her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning To Love The Way I Am Today. People magazine has published excerpts from the book, in which the One Day At A Time star wrote, "I can't explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other. Who really knows had he not died. I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there's nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that."

