VHS-Inspired Cookie Packaging

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the return of OREO Cakesters, OREO is rewinding time in collaboration with the last Blockbuster located in Bend, Oregon. Visitors are welcomed to the video...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Festive Lunar Year Packaging

A new limited-edition cosmetic collection is launched by NARS—a brand that is looking to celebrate the Lunar New Year in style and excite consumers with new product aesthetics. The collection includes the Light Reflecting Powder Set and the Taj Mahal Quad Eyeshadow. These products come in show-stopping metallic packaging, combining red and gold nuances to denote good fortune of health and wealth.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Burger Subscription Services

Holy Grail Steak Co. launched a new subscription service called Burger Lab that delivers high-quality burgers directly to consumers' homes on a quarterly basis. Joining the burger subscription service grants members access to two types of burgers from Holy Grail's exclusive beef and pork collections every three months. Inside their subscription box, members will get a total of 12 eight-ounce burger patties (six of each type) plus recipe cards for inspiration.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Festive Setting Powder Packaging

As Lunar New Year 2022 is fast-approaching, many brands are celebrating with the (very important) Year of the Tiger collection. Laura Mercier has launched its wonderful range, available at LauraMercier.ca, Sephora, Hudson's Bay, and Shoppers Drug Mart. For this festive drop, the brand spotlights its professional-quality and best-selling Translucent Loose...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Powered Italian Subs

The Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana is a new menu item at Blimpie that features the same authentic marinara sauce and melted cheese as the classic Meatball Parmigiana but with a meatless twist. Now available at Blimpie locations nationwide, this new sub features plant-based meatballs from Gardein, a zesty Italian sauce, plus provolone and a sprinkle of parmesan. Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie, says "Guests have been looking for a plant-based option and we set out to create a sub that could fill their cravings."
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Recovery-Promoting Blueberry Smoothies

Smoothie King is kicking off 2022 with the launch of two highly-anticipated new drinks: the Blueberry Tart Cherry Smoothie and the Pineapple Spinach Smoothie. Smoothie King's newest offerings are part of a new lineup called 'The Activator Recovery Smoothies." These are specifically designed to optimize intense workouts and help consumers meet their fitness goals. To promote recovery, the smoothies contain the brand’s proprietary, high-quality Gladiator protein, as well as naturally hydrating coconut water. The smoothies also pack 26 grams of protein in every 20-ounce blend. As far as flavors, you can enjoy the new Blueberry Tart Cherry blend, the new Pineapple Spinach blend, or the existing Strawberry Banana blend. Best of all, these new drinks stay true to Smoothie King’s Clean Blends Promise, which means they contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Just Added a Savory Pastry to Its Bakery Section & It's a Total Dupe for This Starbucks Menu Item

Thanks to an abundance of Christmas Nespresso and Keurig gifting, it seems like lots of folks we know are staying in and making their own coffee at home most mornings this winter. But the appeal of a hot breakfast sandwich is tempting enough that sometimes, even after making coffee at home, we still slink out to Starbucks for a drive-thru breakfast. But it doesn’t have to be that way. That’s because Costco is selling a savory breakfast pastry that tastes just like Starbucks’ ham and cheese croissants, but you can buy four of them in a pack for just $7.99...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Good News For Fans Of Costco's Raspberry Crumble Cookies

For anyone who has resolved to enjoy more dessert this year, it is time to head to Costco's bakery. According to a recent post by Instagram account @costco_empties, the warehouse chain's popular raspberry crumble cookies have returned to shelves. With a jammy filling and a streusel topping, the treat is almost a cross between a Linzer torte and a shortbread cookie. They cost $9.99 for a dozen, and comments suggest that they're too good to resist.
FOOD & DRINKS
rachaelrayshow.com

2-Ingredient Snowflake Cookies

The dough in these 2-ingredient snowflake cookies is either puff pastry or store-bought pie dough—so easy!. Dust your work surface with a little flour. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough out just to remove any wrinkles or imperfections. Using a snowflake cookie cutter, cut out a bunch of snowflakes and place them onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Using a fork, poke holes into the center of each snowflake to "dock" it. This will prevent the snowflake from rising too much.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Food-Packed Breakfast Combos

Denny's has re-introduced a popular breakfast combo from its past, the Super Slam meal. The super slam contains a full array of breakfast meals for a modest price. Included in the Super Slam are two pancakes, two sausages, two pieces of bacon, two eggs, and a serving of hash browns. There is also an upsized version of this meal available named the 'Grand Slam.'
FOOD & DRINKS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Vegan Flavor Enhancer

International Taste Solutions has developed Vegan Boost, a range of natural flavor enhancers intended to replicate the characteristics of traditional bakery products in dairy- and egg-free bakery alternatives. Available in liquid and powder formats, Vegan Boost can help improve the sensory quality of plant-based cake and patisserie products by accentuating buttery and creamy flavors. Vegan Boost Extra, a higher-strength range, is available if more intense flavors are required.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Retailer Home Organization Products

Target Brightroom has been unveiled by the retailer as its new collection of organization solutions that will provide shoppers with the ability to tidy up their space and get things in order without breaking the bank. The collection includes dedicated pieces for organizing virtually every area of the home including the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. The best part about the products is their style-conscious design that enables them to be easily incorporated into any kind of space, regardless of its aesthetic design.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Functional Alcohol-Free Spirits

Bonbuz is an LA-based futurist beverage company that creates products to heighten the senses with the natural power of adaptogens, nootropics and amino acids. The brand's "alcohol-free alchemy spirit" is described as the first functional alcohol-free social spirit and it boasts mind-body benefits without the hangover. bonbuz OG delivers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Cookie Core Desserts

Ben & Jerry's cores ice cream pints take the most popular kinds of swirls and turn them into the thick centers of pints and the two latest releases are vegan, non-dairy options. While the Non-Dairy Boom Chocolatta takes the form of a mocha and caramel frozen dessert with fudge flakes, gluten-free chocolate cookies and a gluten-free chocolate cookie core, the Non-Dairy Bananas Foster has a banana and cinnamon base with almond toffee pieces and a salted caramel core. Both of these varieties are made with non-dairy alternatives like almond milk and creamy sunflower butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Dark Chocolate Vanilla Cookies

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the eggs and 1/3 cup sugar and whip on high until the mixture forms a well-defined ribbon when the whisk attachment is lifted out, about 5 minutes. Gently stir in the melted chocolate mixture until combined. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Cover and refrigerate until firm (1 to 2 hours).
RECIPES
townandcountrymag.com

A Virtual Tasting Focused on Organic Wines? Where's My Glass?

In just under 50 years, give or take, the United States has gone from comparative wine desert to overflowing wine oasis. This bounty arrived in waves generated first by European exporters and prolific domestic producers and, more recently, by networks of global winemakers who have successfully brought their offerings to the U.S. market. In 2020, the U.S. was the leading global consumer of wine in total volume, though not in per capita consumption (that was Portugal).
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Calorie Fiber-Rich Snack Bars

The Fibre One Strawberry Cheesecake bar is being launched in the UK by the General Mills-owned brand to provide consumers with a dessert-inspired way to enjoy the premium flavor of the namesake dessert. The snack bar is crafted with a layer of soft cake that is filled with strawberry filling...
FOOD & DRINKS
visitsomersetnj.org

Epic Cookies

Always Hot and Delicious! Epic Cookies is a cookie bake shop specializing in rotating 4 weekly cookies. Their Epic Chocolate Chip cookie will be the best cookie you ever have.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Illuminating Shelves

The 'for a fleeting moment' mobile shelves have a unique illumination feature. Tokyo-based product and furniture designer Bijin Davis came up with the idea of shelves that illuminate one and other with pale gradients of color. The modular furniture was inspired by the idea of having a new appearance when one's surroundings shift.
TECHNOLOGY

