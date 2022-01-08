VHS-Inspired Cookie Packaging

Smoothie King is kicking off 2022 with the launch of two highly-anticipated new drinks: the Blueberry Tart Cherry Smoothie and the Pineapple Spinach Smoothie. Smoothie King's newest offerings are part of a new lineup called 'The Activator Recovery Smoothies." These are specifically designed to optimize intense workouts and help consumers meet their fitness goals. To promote recovery, the smoothies contain the brand’s proprietary, high-quality Gladiator protein, as well as naturally hydrating coconut water. The smoothies also pack 26 grams of protein in every 20-ounce blend. As far as flavors, you can enjoy the new Blueberry Tart Cherry blend, the new Pineapple Spinach blend, or the existing Strawberry Banana blend. Best of all, these new drinks stay true to Smoothie King’s Clean Blends Promise, which means they contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
