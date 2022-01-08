ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Driftwood Outdoors: First day hikes start the year on the right foot

By Brandon Butler Special to the Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d12Pz_0dgIb2zS00

Exercise and fresh air are good for you. Reason enough to go for a hike.

It’s the intangibles, though, that make hiking such an enjoyable experience. You never know what you’re going to see while taking a walk in the woods. Carrying a pair of binoculars is worth the weight. So is your phone, which gives you both a camera and a voice recorder. As you walk and think, use the recorder to capture your thoughts. Lots of good ideas come to us on the trail as we exercise our minds and body.

The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) promotes “First Day Hikes” to encourage people to visit a state park and take a hike on New Year’s Day. The NASPD website states:

“America’s State Park programs are committed to promoting outdoor recreation in hopes to help address obesity, especially in children. Furthermore, exercise and outdoor activities rejuvenate the mind and body, promoting overall mental and physical health and wellness. Many believe that time spent in nature enhances creativity and lifts our moods.”

I couldn’t agree more with the reasoning NASPD promotes. As I grow older, I continue to become more worried about our younger generations. As the father of two teenagers, I witness firsthand how addicted to devices an entire segment of our population is. It’s hard for me to accept how much time my children and all their friends spend staring at screens.

I live in a college town. It’s dangerous to drive through campus. You never know when a student, or a herd of them, will stumble into the street transfixed on their phone, oblivious to oncoming traffic. We need to get these young people outdoors. They can bring their phone, but hopefully, it’ll be in their pocket for a bit.

In the United States, 42.4 percent of adults over 20 years old are obese, according to the 2021 Obesity Report from Trust for America’s Health. What’s worse, 19.3 percent of children are too. That means one out of five children is obese. We are the 14th-most obese nation. Yet we have parks and public lands galore. Opportunities to exercise with little to no cost are endless.

COVID is substantially more dangerous, even life-threatening, to obese individuals. If you’re obese and are worried about the dangers of COVID, now is a great time to buy a pair of hiking boots and start hitting some trails in your neck of the woods. You’ll feel better while improving your health.

A few years ago, my cousin’s brother-in-law finally had enough. Jeff had always been a big man. When he topped out over 400 pounds, he said "enough" and bought a pair of shoes. He started walking, and the results started showing. He began to jog. Before long, he was competing in 5Ks and longer races.

Jeff lost over 200 pounds the old-fashioned way — he worked at it. No fad diet. No miracle approach. He changed his eating habits and started exercising. He developed a new mindset and built a better life.

Growing up in Chicagoland, I learned early to appreciate good-tasting food. Remember the Chicago Bears Super Fans on "Saturday Night Live." Those were my people. Deep dish pizza, Italian beefs and fried lake perch are only the beginning of the culinary treats I crave. But now I’ve watched loved ones deal with diabetes, and I know people who have died during this pandemic who likely would have lived if they’d been in better shape. I’m motivated to do better, to be better.

Nature has a way of improving us. Not just physically through the demands of strength and endurance, but also mentally, by giving us time to just think and breathe. If you are into making resolutions, perhaps this is the year you make a real change. A year when you say enough is enough, and you put on your hiking boots and start your journey. Take it one step at a time. Start your journey with a hike in the new year.

See you down the trail.

For more Driftwood Outdoors, check out the podcast on www.driftwoodoutdoors.com or anywhere podcasts are streamed.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

As We Drift Further From the Outdoors, America Needs Trapping More Than Ever

I’ll never forget my first trapped coyote, because it was actually my third. When I started canine trapping years ago, I caught a big male coyote that I could hear howling from the field behind my house at 1 a.m. the night I caught him. I had to wait to retrieve him because back then our legal trapping hours ended at dark. As a new trapper, I had yet to learn how strong coyotes are, and I was using too small a trap. By the time I got to my set, he was long gone. Lesson learned.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

20 Winter Deer Hunting Tips for the Last Week of Season

Face it, if you haven’t tagged out by now it’s going to be tough. The first and second ruts are history in most places. Other hunters have killed the easy bucks and spooked the survivors into hiding. You’ve got two options. Eat tag soup and pack it in until next fall, or bundle up, hang in the woods and try to pull an 8-pointer out of your stocking cap. I reckon you’ll go for the latter, so I pulled together these tips to help you score at the tail-end of the season.
ANIMALS
gearjunkie.com

The Best Ice Fishing Tents of 2022

Call it an ice shanty, an ice fishing tent, an ice shelter, or an ice fishing hut. Whatever your preference, these are the best for filling your freezer with fish this year. When the lakes freeze over, you’ll find some of the most passionate anglers walking on water in search of fish. And these days, the level of comfort that anyone can bring to the ice is *chef’s kiss* impressive.
HOBBIES
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Jigging Spoons Are The Ticket Right Now!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I have always been a believer in fishing walleyes very aggressively. This means leaving the bobbers at home and striking out with shiny, gold or silver jigging spoons and making those walleyes bite. Any spoon in the 1/2 inch to 1 inch size works well and if you can find a spoon with an added glow type contrast, so much the better. Lift and drop that spoon vigorously and even shake the rod when you mark a fish on the electronics. Spoons have a tendency to trigger walleyes into biting even though they may be very neutral. Some anglers prefer spoons with an internal rattle but I find those rattles sometimes can turn off the fish. It doesn't hurt to experiment with rattle styles but at the end of the day, a shiny, aggressive spoon worked feverishly will put fish in the bucket.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boots#Driftwood#Great Outdoors#Naspd
Sidney Herald

Our Outdoors: All Smiles

I’m a Christmas carol guy through and through, which generally makes coming out of the holidays a little hard on my psyche. The satellite radio stations that I’ve been listening to since the day after Halloween are all returning to their regularly scheduled programming for the next ten months, and the last scraps of wrapping paper I picked up from where the cat had them stashed in her corner of the living room from Christmas Eve are signs the season of joy is quickly coming to an end. All we’re left with are the memories, and apparently the request from Michael Bublé that Mother Nature let it snow, with the first stretch of sub-zero temperatures coming with it for good measure, as the drifts outside my office window mount and my snowblower gets its first true test in a few years.
HOBBIES
97.3 ESPN

New Year Winter Bow Deer

Whitetail hunting opportunities continue starting Saturday with the opening of the statewide January winter bow season. Extending through Monday, January 31, the season was started in the mid-Seventies purely as a recreational opportunity. It was one week in duration, and the harvest was minimal but offered archers a chance to be afield during the beginning of winter’s raw splendor. Ensuing years saw the season extended to two weeks to today’s 31-day span.
HOBBIES
WGRZ TV

2 the Outdoors: Wildlife in the winter

Winter survival depends on adaptation. We humans have to create our own methods, but for the wild kingdom, those adjustments must come from within.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
RealHartford

First Day Hike: Birds & Words

I don’t know why it was decided that people ought to set goals during the bleakest time of the year, but here we are, and truly, what else is there to do but alternate between a Netflix coma and taking walks?. For those lacking the motivation to schlep to...
HARTFORD, CT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Start the new year on right foot with guided hike through an Indiana state park

Hoosiers resolving to start the new year by getting some exercise or experiencing the outdoors can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" on Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes. The guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people...
TRAVEL
thelandonline.com

Starting 2022 on the right foot: Minneopa group braves cold for new year hike

A group of hikers at Minneopa State Park didn’t let sub-zero temperatures stop them from spending New Year’s Day morning in nature Saturday. Led by Minneopa naturalist Scott Kudelka, they bundled up and got moving down a trail. It was Minneopa’s 10th “First Day Hike,” a chance for people to get outdoors and rejuvenate themselves for the year ahead.
MANKATO, MN
Watertown Daily Times

First Day Hikes will help welcome in the new year

First Day Hikes on Saturday will give participants a chance to welcome the new year by stepping in the right direction. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation host the annual First Day Hikes, held at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands across the Empire State.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
Spencer Evening World

Driftwood Outdoors: No excuse for cabin fever with these outdoor opportunities

January offers no shortage of outdoor opportunities to fish, hunt and trap across the Midwest. Up north, ice fishing is going strong. Down south, open water still exists. Deer seasons are wrapping up and predators become a focus. Don’t even think about letting cabin fever rear its ugly head. Check out the following Midwestern fishing and hunting opportunities for some wintertime outdoor enjoyment.  Illinois – Lake Egypt Largemouth  ...
HOBBIES
wisr680.com

First Day Hikes Gain In Popularity

State park officials are encouraging people to get outside tomorrow to enjoy a first day hike. Moraine State Park is hosting their annual event from 1-3 p.m. However, all spots for the Pleasant Valley Trail guided hike have been filled. Park officials though say there are still plenty of opportunities...
BUTLER, PA
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Start 2022 off on the right foot

Lace up your shoes and start 2022 off on the right foot. Oklahoma State Parks is offering free guided hikes on Saturday to promote healthy lifestyles in this new year. The parking pass will be waived for this program at all participating parks. Dressing warmly and wearing sturdy shoes . is advised. At the time I am writing this on Tuesday, it is 72 degrees at my farm but the weatherman is…
LIFESTYLE
fredericksburg.today

Save the Date for a First Day Hike!

Start the New Year with a visit to one of our 41 Virginia State Parks on January 1. Taking a hike to inspire those New Year resolutions centered on getting or keeping fit is the perfect family-friendly activity. First Day Hikes is an initiative of America’s State Parks, and hikes are offered in state parks across the country. We have many hikes and opportunities to choose from, or you can visit a park of your choosing and create your own special First Day Hike. It’s the perfect time to start your Trail Quest!
LIFESTYLE
wnypapers.com

Celebrate 2022 outdoors with 'First Day Hikes' at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas & public lands

11th annual event offers more than 75 hikes for New Yorkers to spend Jan. 1 enjoying nature with friends & family. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently encouraged New Yorkers to spend time in the outdoors this holiday season and celebrate the new year at state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails and public lands across the Empire State on Jan. 1, 2022. The variety of hikes offered includes seal walks, fire tower treks, lakefront trails, boardwalks, towpaths, walks along waterfalls, historic estates and military forts.
TRAVEL
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

343
Followers
386
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy