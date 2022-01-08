ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver collides with private ambulance on Westpark Tollway, authorities say

By Ana Gonzalez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A wrong-way driver collided with a private ambulance on the Westpark Tollway, leaving two people dead and two others injured, authorities with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s...

