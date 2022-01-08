2 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way driver collides with private ambulance on Westpark Tollway, authorities say

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — One person has died and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the freeway west of San Pablo Dam Road, and as of 7:30 a.m. all lanes remained blocked, the CHP said. The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and ended up resting in the wrong direction. The van was then hit by three other cars. A man in his mid-20s died at the scene and two other people were hospitalized with major injuries. A Sig Alert was issued at 6:45 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to San Pablo Dam Road. There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway.

