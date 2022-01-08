ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

A Room with a View by Inon Ben David

homeadore.com
 2 days ago

A Room with a View is a lovely country-style residence located in Kfar Giladi, Israel, designed by Inon Ben David. This property was planned by Architect and Interior Designer Inon Ben-David over a period of two years and another full year was dedicated to its construction. The undeniable effort,...

homeadore.com

tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

New York with a Touch of Mediterranean by Eyal Apple

New York with a Touch of Mediterranean is a modern residence located in Hod HaSharon, Israel, recently designed by Eyal Apple. The homeowners, a couple and their three young children purchased a plot of land in Hod Hasharon with the intention of building a dream home that would incorporate flavors from their travels as a couple, prior to having kids. The couple approached architect Eyal Apple and his wife Alona Apple, an Interior Designer, with a wealth of ideas and pictures of other properties they liked, which served as inspiration. With a love for architecture and a flair for design, the couple wanted a unique property that would stand out in the urban setting of the city and display features that are different from its neighboring houses.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Sexy Flair for 70s House by Jeroen de Nijs

Sexy Flair for 70s House is a cozy home located in Doetinchem, Netherlands, designed in 2021 by Jeroen de Nijs. Sexy flair for 70s house, Doetinchem ( de Perfecte Verbouwing, RTL4 2021 ) Those who followed the program De Perfecte Verbouwing on RTL 4 at the beginning of this year...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Stanford Residence by Jensen Architects

Stanford Residence is a minimalist house located in Stanford, California, designed in 2021 by Jensen Architects. This remodel for a Stanford University professor with a lifelong passion for design celebrates the utilitarian and the abstract. Staying within the existing footprint, the design simplifies and opens up the interiors: A bedroom blends into a kitchen, which blends into living rooms both inside and out. Minimal details and neutral finishes anticipate an evolving composition of the client’s art and design collection. The courtyard once closed off from the house, is now its undisputed heart. The home’s open and connected spaces ultimately flow to the client’s workshop, a new separate structure dedicated to unbounded exploration. The shop’s industrial frame, wrapped in wood and glass, offers a clever reply to local pitched-roof mandates, while also providing a raw and tough space that is ready for anything. Outside, a landscape of drought-tolerant plantings resides in playful dialogue with the home.
STANFORD, CA
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

The Very Best Living Rooms of 2021

This past year called for a lot of time on the sofa, and our living rooms became havens for rest and relaxation. All of the living rooms we featured this year had a unique angle of their own—from oversize sofas, mixed prints, and material exploration (think marble and glass) to studied minimalism. Here, we present some of our favorites.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Midland Daily News

'Fixer to Fabulous' Reveals What's Taking Over Farmhouse Decor, Fast

On "Fixer to Fabulous," Jenny and Dave Marrs know that the farmhouse style has been a go-to for homeowners for years. Still, it seems another style may be taking over. In the Season 3 episode "Rough Rancher Made Modern," Dave and Jenny meet up with a friend and old client, Twilla Brooks. Dave explains that Brooks builds a new house and moves about every couple of years. But this time, Brooks wants to settle down in her forever home. So she bought a $240,000 fixer-upper in Bentonville, AR, and has a $160,000 budget to turn this rundown ranch home into something special.
TV & VIDEOS
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

27 Classic Bedroom Styles to Consider When Decorating Your Space

There are so many ways to decorate a bedroom, and whether you plan on mixing motifs or committing to just one aesthetic, the first step is simple: peruse a bunch of different bedroom styles. If your goal is to pull pieces from different design movements and effortlessly blend them together, looking at bedroom styles will help you understand your options. And if your aim is to go all-in on one aesthetic, you’ll find the blueprint for pulling it off.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bismarck Tribune

Classy Seasonal Decorating Ideas for an Elevated Interior

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. If you’d like to take a fresh approach to your seasonal décor this year...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inhabitat.com

How to bring biophilic design inside your home in 2022

Design trends come and go, often as a reflection of the country’s zeitgeist. So, it’s really not too surprising the events of 2020 and 2021 have driven design trends towards a connection with nature. So much so, there’s a label for this type of architectural and decorating style. Biophilic design is the primary design trend for 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

This Dreamy West Village Townhouse Is All About Thoughtful—and Personal—Design Choices

On a leafy stretch of New York’s West Village, there’s a 1901 Georgian-style townhouse owned by a celebrated music executive and his auction house director wife. It’s permeated by themes of blossoming and growth, which makes sense, given his expertise in nurturing and cultivating creatives, and the fact that the couple acquired the home for their expanding family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

adam wiercinski joins two shipping containers to build snug home in poland

‘portable cabin’ is a 55 sqm home + workspace built in a day. camouflaged by its subdued green façades, the ‘portable cabin’ sits discreetly szelagowski park in poznan, poland. architect adam wiercinski completed the project by joining two shipping containers on-site, creating a surprisingly snug and pleasant dwelling and office space for a pair of artists. the 55 sqm unit was built in just a day and holds a kitchenette, living room, work studio, bedroom, and bathroom.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

The biggest architecture and design stories of 2021

To conclude our review of 2021, editor Tom Ravenscroft takes a look back at this year's most-read stories, including Richard Rogers' final building, a transparent mid-air pool, Dubai Expo pavilions and a Virgil Abloh-designed car. January – Supertall skyscrapers linked by planted terraces to be built in Shenzhen by Zaha...
DESIGN
Remodelista

Kitchen of the Week: A Blue Kitchen in Amsterdam, Collections Included

A few weeks ago we took a tour of the vintage-filled 1880s Amsterdam home of stylist, cook, and cookbook author Helma Bongenaar (see A Collector’s Vintage-Filled Home in a Former Tavern in Amsterdam). What first captured my attention on Instagram, though, was the kitchen, formerly a tavern frequented by the city’s dockworkers, now fitted with Helma’s trademark found, thrifted, and collected finds. Even the cabinets were salvaged.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

31 Orange Bedroom Ideas That Are Surprisingly Cozy

When it comes to color palettes for bedrooms, orange may not be your first pick. Bedrooms are traditionally havens of blues, grays, whites, and even greens. But orange? Not so much. However, it's time to rethink those traditional bedroom color palettes and consider inviting orange in. Though orange may seem...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Cool Bungalow by Jeroen de Nijs bni Architect-Interior

Cool Bungalow is a beautiful cozy home located on the outskirts of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, designed in 2018 by Jeroen de Nijs bni Architect-Interior. Cool bungalow with patio, Amsterdam. Who wouldn’t want to live around an indoor garden in this 1970s bungalow on the outskirts of Amsterdam? After stripping all...
INTERIOR DESIGN

