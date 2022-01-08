Paso Robles School District denounces racist social media account

Instagram account wrongly connected to Paso Robles High School, says district

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District released the following statement in response to reports of an Instagram account wrongly connected to Paso Robles High School that, “targets students of color and contains overtly racist comments.”

Statement:

PRJUSD community,

Earlier today, the district was notified of an Instagram account wrongly connected to Paso Robles High School. The offensive nature of this account targets students of color and contains overtly racist comments. We have reported the account to Instagram to ask them to remove the account as a violation of their community guidelines. If we are able to ascertain the identity of the originator, and they are found to be a PRJUSD student, we will take swift disciplinary action. PRJUSD is firmly committed to creating a safe, positive, and inclusive environment for all students. We strongly denounce racism and all other forms of discrimination. Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will not tolerate hate speech and harassment on our campuses.

Curt Dubost, Superintendent