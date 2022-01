It was supposed to be the year the world kicked COVID-19 to the curb. It was supposed to be a rebound from the disaster of the plague year that was 2020. But 2021 was not a silver bullet of change, but rather a continuation of the plague year that preceded it. In 2021, the nation faced a labor shortage, supply line failures, rising inflation, and increased spread of the coronavirus. There were technological advancements and encouraging developments, but 2021 was another year overshadowed by a global pandemic.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO