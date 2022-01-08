ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

RTS for Jan. 8

By reporter01
Bradford Era
 2 days ago

CRASHES: According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, about 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather take place during the winter. Winter storms, bad weather, and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every year. With...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rts#Winter Storms#Traffic Accident#Aaa East Central#Stay Home#Hydroplanes
CBS Philly

Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

State Highway Administration Asks People To Delay Travel Due To Potential Freezing Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning. Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day.  The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon. Crews from the Maryland State Highway Administration will patrol for freezing conditions and treat accordingly, according to an SHA statement. Motorists are asked to avoid or delay travel Sunday and Monday and telework if possible. The SHA has the following tips for those who have...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Post

After I-95 fiasco, a ‘road weather’ expert digs into snow, ice and jackknifed trucks

Andy Alden saw the horrendous backups on Interstate 95 that started Monday with both professional detachment and an uncomfortable sense of recognition. Alden is an expert in truck safety and “road weather,” which looks at conditions on roadway surfaces caused by things like snow and ice. He also was once stranded on an interstate near Memphis under similar conditions two decades ago.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

PennDOT restricts travel on some roadways ahead of wintry mix predicted on Sunday

Saturday - 10 p.m. Tier 1 — no tractors without trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers; tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers; recreational vehicles/motorhomes; school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and, motorcycles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT issuing vehicle restrictions urging drivers to avoid travel Sunday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Ahead of frozen rain and potentially icy roadway conditions in most of the state Saturday evening into Sunday morning, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Effective at 10:00 PM, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan: Interstate 70 from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Jake Wells

Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons) A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in anews release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission Impose Speed And Vehicle Restrictions Ahead Of Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With some more precipitation and cold temperatures on the way, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is imposing speed and vehicle restrictions. Beginning at 10:00 p.m., Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place on Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the West Virginia Border as well as the entire length of Interstate 79. At 11:00 p.m., Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the PA Turnpike I-76 in both directions from Cranberry to Breezewood. They are asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel, but if you must, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. For a full explanation of what restrictions mean, head to the PennDOT website.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Freezing Rain Predicted For Much Of Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday. Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Newswatch 16

PennDOT restricts travel ahead of storm

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Beginning at 2 a.m., tractor-trailers towing lightly loaded trailers, buses, and some other vehicles will be restricted along Interstate 81, 180, 380, and parts of Interstate 80. Officials say if you must travel, stay alert for potentially icy conditions. "We've been out all day today spreading...
MOOSIC, PA
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy