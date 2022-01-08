RTS for Jan. 8

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday.
The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice.
The following highways are affected:
I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway.
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
All tractor trailers
Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
Recreational vehicles
Motorcycles
Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways.
