RTS for Jan. 8

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With some more precipitation and cold temperatures on the way, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is imposing speed and vehicle restrictions. Beginning at 10:00 p.m., Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will go into place on Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the West Virginia Border as well as the entire length of Interstate 79. At 11:00 p.m., Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the PA Turnpike I-76 in both directions from Cranberry to Breezewood. They are asking people to avoid all unnecessary travel, but if you must, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. For a full explanation of what restrictions mean, head to the PennDOT website.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO