ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Here Are 13 of Gunna’s Most Interesting Fashion Choices

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every day is drip season for Gunna. The Young Stoner Life Records rapper is known for his flossy lyrics and his even more extravagant ’fits. He definitely has a style all his own. Known for rocking expensive threads that make him stand out in crowds, there's never a dull moment when...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Gunna
Person
Wunna
Footwear News

Cardi B Proves She’s the Queen of Logomania in Dior Bustier Ensemble

Cardi B gives a lesson in matching patterns. The “Money” rapper posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed just how coordinated the fashion lover and musician is. For the ensemble, Cardi wore a matching Dior Trotter print coat and an asymmetrical skirt in the brand’s signature blue and white color. Underneath, she popped on a nude and white bodysuit in the same notable print. It added a nice touch of contrast and broke up the monotony of the blue and white colors of the print. She accessorized with a matching stroller and baby bag in the same logo. View...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pinstripe#Rapper#Riri
AceShowbiz

Safaree Calls Tank 'Suck' for Dissing Him Over His Criticism Against Kanye West's Fashion Choice

Aside from Tank, many online users on Twitter call out the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star for saying that he's bothered by the 'Donda' artist's current style. AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Tank had a playful back-and-forth online. After the singer/songwriter dissed the former for his criticism against Kanye West's fashion choice, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member called the R&B star "suck."
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Pinterest Predicts These Will Be the Top 5 Fashion Trends of 2022

Pinterest, our go-to spot for curating fashion inspiration and planning our dream wardrobes, recently released data on the top trends it thinks will be taking off in 2022. The Pinterest Predicts report has tons of info on just what users are searching for and what we’ll all be searching for in a few months (or even weeks) time, including the fashion trends we’re already seeing pop up all over our Instagram and TikTok feeds. So if you want to get ahead of the masses and stock up on all of 2022’s trendiest pieces now before they sell out, here are the top five styles to add to cart ASAP.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Club 93.7

Cardi B and Cuban Doll Beef Reignites, Cuban Claims She Was Paid Off to Clear Offset’s Name in Cheating Scandal

Cardi B and Cuban Doll have reignited their beef in quite the spectacular fashion on Twitter. Earlier this evening (Jan. 8), it appears the entire back-and-forth began when a fan account shared that Cuban had posted a photo of Nicki Minaj on her Instagram stories, hinting that Minaj had been the inspiration for Cuban's leopard print outfit in a music video she has coming out.
CELEBRITIES
crfashionbook.com

From Bella Hadid to Zendaya, Here's the Biggest Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2021

Let's face it, 2021 still wasn't our best year yet. However, 2021 didn't fall short in delivering some serious fashion moments on and off the red carpet. Whether it was Zendaya making her weekly show-stopping red carpet appearance or a variety of "hacked" collections that turned the fashion world on its head, this year has comprised major fashion moments that have made the fashion world more exciting than ever before. Flip through the gallery to check out CR's roundup of the most-talked about looks from 2021 to round off the year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
105.1 The Block

Safaree Is Bothered by Kanye West’s Latest Fashion Choices

Kanye West is, arguably, a fashion icon, but fellow rapper Safaree has some concern about his new style. On Thursday (Dec. 30), Safaree jumped on Twitter and offered his thoughts on Yeezy’s latest fashion choices. “I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me,” he tweeted, adding cry-laughing emojis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Club 93.7

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs Beef Erupts, Gunna Hints at Incoming Freddie Diss on Drip Season 4 Album

Gunna and Freddie Gibbs had an exchange via social media today and things between the two could intensify once the Atlanta rapper's album drops this week. On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 5), Gunna hopped on his Twitter page and taunted Gibbs, writing that his Drip Season 4 album will be a big moment in Freddie's career, presumably hinting at some sort of diss that could be on the effort.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo's Custom Looks Showed the Best of New Year's Eve Fashion

Lizzo has reminded us why we love her style. The pop star shared the chic looks that she wore to celebrate New Year's Eve this weekend. With the help of her longtime stylist Jason Rembert, the star donned three custom outfits that epitomized the classic New Year's vibe: sleek styling, modern cutouts, and different levels of shimmer, from makeup accents to an entire ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Black Queer Men In Fashion From Native Son’s 101 List That You Should Know

If you don’t know them yet, you know their work. Although 2021 presented some challenges, it did not stop the dreamers and hustlers from accomplishing what they set out to do — especially Black queer men working in fashion. Right before we crossed over into the new year, Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son — the platform created to inspire and empower Black gay and queer men — released the platform’s annual list that highlights 101 Black gay and queer men, who are igniting change and creating greatness across several industries including beauty and fashion. While there were countless qualified individuals, Wilbekin successfully narrowed it down and curated a list filled with professionals who were behind last year’s best and most impactful work.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Club 93.7

Kanye West Seen With Two Women in Hotel Room Before Date With Actress Julia Fox

Kanye West might be continually pining for his estranged wife back, but it seems he is also enjoying life while his marriage is in limbo. On Saturday (Dec. 1), the billionaire rapper was spotted with two women at a hotel in Miami, according to photos obtained by DailyMail. The photos were captured from a distance. One shows Kanye and a woman on a hotel balcony. Kanye and the crop top-wearing woman stand a few feet apart. Kanye appears to be checking his phone while the unknown woman stares off into the distance. More photos show another woman who is wearing an open blouse emerging from the hotel room and standing out on the balcony.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

And Just Like That... Episode 6 Fashion Recap: Carrie’s Big Move

Hey, it’s Che Diaz… just kidding. Whereas last week’s episode was all about Miranda’s viral comedian crush, this time around, Che’s only appearance is in Miranda’s fantasies. Charlotte is growing more open-minded by the day—even adding a Brandon Blackwood bag to her wardrobe—but she simply can’t wrap her head around her best friend’s tryst. “You’re not progressive enough for this,” she coolly tells Miranda, who promptly storms off. “You’re having a mid-life crisis. You should have just dyed your hair.”
TV & VIDEOS
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy