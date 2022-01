It was never pretty, but the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Orlando Magic to snap a two-game skid and come away with a 97-92 victory Saturday night in Little Caesars Arena. You could certainly tell two of the worst teams were playing against each other as the best you could say for either squad is that they were sometimes able to string together spasms of competence in between late rotations and clanging shots against the rim.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO