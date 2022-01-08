ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stones Altamont concert footage found in Library of Congress archives

By Michael E. Ruane
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - When Library of Congress film expert Mike Mashon heard about newly found reels of Rolling Stones concert footage, he thought they were copies from a show the band did in London in 1969. But when the silent, color film was sent to be digitized, his technicians contacted...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
94.1 KRNA

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 12 most infamous gigs of all time, from Oasis at Knebworth to the Rolling Stones at Altamont

After the horror show that was 2020, last year was another tough one for fans of live music. Sure, there was a handful of notably great concerts that did manage to dodge and weave between all the various pandemic restrictions, including momentous sets here in Los Angeles from the likes of The Rolling Stones and BTS. But we’re still some distance from being able to attend gigs in anything like normal conditions.During this lull in our regularly scheduled programming, it’s no surprise that our thoughts have been turning back in time, as we seek to remind ourselves of the good,...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard and Bo Diddley.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
loc.gov

The Rolling Stones, Hell’s Angels and Altamont: A New View

Here at the Library, we’re dedicated to the acquisition, description, preservation and accessibility of our film, video, and sound recording collections regardless of perceived “worth.” We really do want to make it all available for future generations ̶ so we don’t necessarily prioritize beloved classics over a refrigerator ad or the song “Fido is a Hot Dog Now.”
MUSIC
103.7 THE LOON

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Who Knew We Needed This Unseen Altamont Footage So Badly?

Grace Slick in a blue velvet suit. Gram Parsons bashing a tambourine. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young appearing like they like each other. Altamont will be forever known as the death of the Sixties, but the Library of Congress just made it a little sunnier with previously unreleased footage. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Balin
Person
Mick Jagger
The Independent

Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77

Michael Lang a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died. Michael Pagnotta, a spokesperson for Lang’s family, said Sunday the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center “He was absolutely an historic figure, and also a great guy," Pagnotta, who said he had known Lang for about 30 years, told The Associated Press. "Both of those thing go hand in hand." Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang...
CELEBRITIES
loc.gov

Library of Congress Acquires Kitchen Sisters' Audio Archive

For more than 40 years, radio and podcast producers, Davia Nelson and Nikki Silva, best known as The Kitchen Sisters on public radio, have chronicled the lives, rituals, triumphs and tribulations of people from all walks of life, weaving together a rich tapestry of America’s cultural heritage. Now the Library of Congress is acquiring their full body of work, including more than 7,000 hours of audio, photos, handwritten journals, podcasts and storybooks.
ENTERTAINMENT
JamBase

Previously Unseen Altamont Footage From 1969 Features The Rolling Stones, CSNY & More

Footage filmed at ill-fated Altamont Free Concert on December 6, 1969 in Livermore, California featuring The Rolling Stones, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Santana and more has been discovered and released by the Library Of Congress. Spanning over 26 minutes, the silent footage gives a new look at a festival known more for the violence that took place than the music.
LIVERMORE, CA
liveforlivemusic.com

Newly-Unearthed Altamont Footage Shows The Rolling Stones, CSNY, Santana, More [Watch]

The Library of Congress last week revealed the acquisition of 26-minutes of silent 8mm film from the infamous Altamont Free Concert in Northern California on December 6th, 1969 that four people dead. The footage shows clips of The Rolling Stones; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Santana; The Jefferson Airplane; and The Flying Burrito Brothers performing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Library Of Congress#Documentary#Rolling Stones Altamont#The Jefferson Airplane#The Hells Angels#African American
duboiscountyherald.com

Fake Rolling Stones T-shirt still gives him satisfaction

True, I’m a concert T-shirt fraud. The shirt I’m referring to advertises the following: The Rolling Stones | 1972 | US Tour. The British rock and roll band’s famous red tongue and lips logo appears on the front. The faded T-shirt is likely 25 years old. I...
APPAREL
Outsider.com

Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Describes His First Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opening’

Robert Plant still has memories of his first Rolling Stones show 57 years ago, and the Led Zeppelin frontman recalls them as “eye-opening.”. The Led Zeppelin frontman talked with the BBC recently, saying he recalled seeing the legendary band at Wolverhampton with Little Richard and Bo Diddley on Oct. 5, 1964. The city is just three hours northwest of London.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Kiss Announces Second Release In Archival Concert Series

Coming on March 11th is the second release on Kiss' official live bootleg series, “Off The Soundboard,” with Live In Virginia Beach. uDiscovermusic.com reported the show was taped on July 25th, 2004 at Virginia's Virginia Beach Amphitheatre and will be will be available as a triple-LP standard black or limited edition green vinyl set, a two-CD set, digital downloads, and available to stream.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
bestclassicbands.com

50 Years Ago: 1972 in Rock Music

By the start of 1972, the major artists and styles of the ’60s were beginning to give way to new names that would come to dominate the still-unfolding decade. Artists such as David Bowie, Elton John, Eagles and Michael Jackson each had multiple hits this year, and changes were definitely in the air.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy