Nearly a year after Mecklenburg County dismantled a sprawling homeless camp near uptown Charlotte, about a third of its former residents have moved into permanent homes. The county says 64 of those former residents are now in permanent homes. Four of them moved in with family and friends, two applied for and got into an apartment at market rate, and the rest were able to move into homes with housing vouchers.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO