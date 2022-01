Say you owed somebody money - like, a lot of money, so much you had been sent to prison - debtors prison - because you couldn't pay it back. And then on leave to go home for two days, you came into possession of a purse filled with gold coins. What would you do - sell them, pay off a chunk of your debt, get out of prison, start a new life or try to find the owner of the purse and give it back? That is the question at the center of the new Iranian movie "A Hero." It won the grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival this past July, and director Asghar Farhadi joins us now along with his interpreter.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO