Russia sent troops near Ukraine and to Kazakhstan. The U.S. is watching and waiting

By Michele Kelemen
 2 days ago

The Biden administration is heading into an intense week with Russia. The U.S. has already condemned the massing of tens of thousands of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine. But the White House seems to be taking a different approach to Russian involvement in the former Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan....

