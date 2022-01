2021 was another active year for the HX Venture Fund. The venture capital fund-of-funds, launched in 2018 to attract outside venture capital into the Houston region, has fully invested its first oversubscribed $40 million fund. From a pipeline of more than 300 firms interested in the fund's model, HX Venture Fund has made investments into 12 venture capital firms in its portfolio, said Guillermo Borda, managing partner of HX Venture Fund.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO