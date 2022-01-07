ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thriving with Savings Groups in Guinea-Bissau

Cover picture for the articleThe women sitting under the large tree in the town of Xitole, in the Bafatá region of Guinea-Bissau, form a circle, with a blue metal box on a table in the middle. One by one they raise their hands when called upon, then slowly under the afternoon sun they get up...

crs.org

Guinea-Bissau Schools Improve Food Program

In a small rural school in the Bafatá region of Guinea-Bissau, school administrator Patricio Mendes prepares for the opening of the academic year in late 2021. This year he is confident that the meal schedule will be better than years past. In the training he participated in earlier in the year, he learned new management techniques.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

As famine stalks Afghanistan, the West is urged to rescue its stricken economy

Afghan farmer Abdul Qaher cannot remember a worse drought. Unable to feed his four children after losing his harvest, he took the drastic decision to sell his possessions and move to the western city of Herat to look for work.Days later, on 15 August the Taliban seized power, triggering an economic meltdown that has tipped millions into poverty and made Afghanistan one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.As the harsh winter sets in, Qaher’s family are among nearly 9 million Afghans perilously close to famine.“The children don’t have warm clothes and it’s becoming very cold. We’re afraid they’ll get sick,”...
WORLD
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election. Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said. Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said. "Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the Washington-based development lender cut its forecast for world economic growth this year to 4.1 percent after the 5.5 percent rebound last year. The forecasts for growth last year and this year were both 0.2 percent lower than estimates released in June. However, the bank warned, "Various downside risks cloud the outlook, including simultaneous Omicron-driven economic disruptions, further supply bottlenecks (and) a de-anchoring of inflation expectations," the report said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Climate change ‘overtakes pandemics as biggest global concern’

Failure to act on climate change has overtaken infectious diseases as the biggest concern for global experts, as the Cop 26 conference in Glasgow and major protest movements put the issue in focus.The World Economic Forum’s annual survey of global risks found that three environmental risks – climate action failure, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss – were what worried experts most.The world’s insufficient efforts to tackle climate change had been top of the list of worries in early 2020, before the pandemic hit.It was also the biggest concern in 2016, in a survey shortly after the vital Paris Agreement talks.It...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

No U.S. capital ship in Middle East after Essex group's departure

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Middle East has no U.S. capital ship since the three-ship Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit recently left the area. After deploying on Aug. 12 and operating in the Middle East region since late September, the Essex ARG, and the 11th MEU left the region last week, according to USNI News' Fleet and Marine Tracker.
MILITARY

