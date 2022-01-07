ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Portugal Gazettes Law Extending VAT Exemption on Medical Devices, Vaccines Due to Coronavirus

bloombergtax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portuguese Tax and Customs Authority Dec. 31, 2021,...

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

DC Will Allow Medical and Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Venues

DC’s vaccine mandate for indoor venues—ranging from restaurants to gyms to theaters—goes into effect on January 15. Patrons 12 and older will only have to show proof of one Covid vaccine shot to start. Beginning February 15, Pfizer and Moderna recipients must provide full documentation of two shots. There will, however, be exemptions for those with medical issues or “sincerely held religious belief,” according to the latest DC guidance. In both cases, a negative PCR or antigen test from with 24 hours will be needed to enter vaccine-required establishments.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Vat#Official Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid cases soar globally with record 15 million new infections in a week

The world has reported a weekly record of 15 million new Covid infections, marking an increase of about 55 percent on the previous week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest pandemic report.In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the UN health agency said every region reported a rise in Covid cases except for Africa, where officials saw an 11 per cent drop. There were at least 43,000 deaths last week, a number which remained stable, WHO said.Last week, WHO noted a then pandemic record high of 9.5 million new infections in a single week, calling it a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy