Portugal Gazettes Law Extending VAT Exemption on Medical Devices, Vaccines Due to Coronavirus

The world has reported a weekly record of 15 million new Covid infections, marking an increase of about 55 percent on the previous week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest pandemic report.In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the UN health agency said every region reported a rise in Covid cases except for Africa, where officials saw an 11 per cent drop. There were at least 43,000 deaths last week, a number which remained stable, WHO said.Last week, WHO noted a then pandemic record high of 9.5 million new infections in a single week, calling it a...
