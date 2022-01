Although the death of his wife has been devastating, Peter Andreotto said it brings him and his family comfort knowing that she’s watching over them. “We’re all just trying to pick up the pieces of our life and try and put them back together as best we can, knowing that she’s still with us and encouraging us to go on,” he said about his wife of 22 years, Liberty Andreotto, who died Friday at the age of 43 following a several-year-long battle with cancer.

