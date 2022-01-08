ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

She left the stage 3 years ago. Then 'Wicked' needed an understudy

By Scott Simon
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon...

www.npr.org

WEKU

With COVID outbreaks, Broadway's understudies take center stage

After being silenced by COVID-19 for a year and a half, Broadway roared back in the fall — only to be tripped up by the omicron variant in the past couple of weeks. At one point, half the shows on Broadway were canceled. And the ones that soldiered on often did with understudies, swings and standbys: people whose job is to perform at a moment's notice to make sure the show goes on.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Irene Ryan Began Performing At 11 Years Old And Worked Right Up Until Her Death In 1973

Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
MUSIC
otdowntown.com

She’s All Over New York Stages

Right now, it’s hard to find a theater in New York that is not canceling performances due to COVID. It is also, by the way, difficult to find one that is not offering a Lynn Nottage show. “Clyde’s,” a comedy-drama, is hanging on at Second Stage’s Hayes Theatre. “Intimate Apparel,” one of her first, is part of a Met/Lincoln Center collaborative program. It is worth noting that the late Stephen Sondheim wrote to the playwright in 2004, praising “Intimate Apparel” and telling her, “It reminded me of why I wanted to write for the theater in the first place.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

25 Years Ago: David Bowie Shares 50th Birthday Stage With Friends

David Bowie's 50th birthday concert was a lot like the man himself: glamorous, thrilling, fashionable and not soon forgotten. “It’s my birthday — it’s my party," Bowie told Rolling Stone following the show, which was held on Jan. 9, 1997, a day after his actual birthday. Bowie had, at first, balked at the idea of the event becoming a star-studded affair, worrying that it would take a turn for the tacky. “I just didn’t want the thing to be heavily dotted with people who would cause it to become a nostalgia trip," he said.
MUSIC
Inverse

25 years ago, this

This forgotten '90s sci-fi thriller has aged surprisingly well. The creature feature was booming back in 1997. You had Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson battling a giant Amazonian snake in Anaconda, Guillermo del Toro unleashing deadly bugs on the New York subway in his Hollywood debut Mimic, and Sigourney Weaver’s iconic Ripley taking on a human-Xenomorph hybrid in Alien: Resurrection. However, the first of these creature features was a film that now — 25 years later — looks like an amalgamation of all three.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
Entertainment
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES

