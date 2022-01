You’ve heard that people can get “Zoom fatigue” from staring at their own face during virtual meetings, but a new study finds some people don’t mind the “constant mirror” effect. Washington State University researchers found participants’ attitudes toward the self-view feature depended on an individual trait—public self-consciousness. Those low in this trait tended to have more positive attitudes toward their virtual meetings the more often their own faces were visible to them. The data ultimately shows there is no simple correlation between how often people saw their own face during virtual meetings and their overall attitude toward them. Among highly self-conscious people, having a more frequent self-view was associated with worse attitudes, and the opposite was true for those low in self-consciousness. The researchers say more research is needed on how to use virtual meeting platforms effectively. (EurekAlert!)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO