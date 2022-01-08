ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden's on the road to Atlanta to push for new voting rights legislation

By Asma Khalid
NPR
 2 days ago

President Biden is making a push for new voting rights legislation. But he faces an uphill battle with the public and Congress. President Biden's been on the road these past few days and will turn his attention to voting rights in the week ahead. He'll do that in Georgia, a state...

TODAY.com

Chuck Todd: Democrats are pushing voting rights legislation because of Jan 6 anniversary

"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s new emphasis on getting voting rights bills passed after putting a pause on the Build Back Better agenda. Chuck says “it feels like this push for voting rights is happening now because we had a Jan 6 anniversary and Martin Luther King weekend coming up.” Jan. 9, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTAJ

As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives. Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michelle Obama and voting rights groups to register 1 million new voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections

A voting rights organisation formed by Michelle Obama teamed up with a coalition of civil rights groups to register 1 million new voters and recruit 100,000 volunteers ahead of 2022 midterm elections.The commitment from former first lady’s nonpartisan organisation When We All Vote follows a full-page advertisement in The New York Times on the anniversary of the attacks on the US Capitol, fuelled by the same baseless “stolen election” narratives that have propelled dozens of state-level legislation to to ballot access.Her efforts come as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – facing growing pressure from voting rights advocates and Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
CONGRESS & COURTS

