ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbery

By Sarah McCammon
NPR
 2 days ago

The three men convicted of killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison Friday. Only one was given the possibility of parole. Three white men were sentenced to life in prison in Georgia yesterday for chasing a Black man through their neighborhood and killing him. Ahmaud Arbery was...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried

A Missouri man who admitted to burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts will be sentenced Friday for killing her.Jurors in November convicted 26-year-old Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he met after she moved from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri The jury recommended that Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison, and the judge’s sentence can’t exceed that recommendation. A second-degree murder conviction requires Elledge to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he would be eligible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Her 'Infamy' Sentenced To Prison

A Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then bragged about her “infamy” in an Instagram post was sentenced to one month behind bars and a year of supervised release on Friday. Gracyn Courtright, who was a senior at the University of Kentucky...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Marconews.com

On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

The length of time Bigler "Bud" Stouffer languished on death row was not only cruel, it essentially amounted to state-sanctioned torture. Eliminate the punishment entirely. Whether or not Bigler “Bud” Stouffer was actually a murderer, his execution this month in Oklahoma underscores a central factor making capital punishment both cruel and unusual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Sentenced to 20 Months in Prison

Baby Blue of the famed R&B group, Pretty Ricky, has been sentenced to almost two years in prison on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after the singer was accused of filing false loan applications for financial assistance as part of America’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Jogger#Murder#Hate Crime#Npr
Distractify

Richard Cottingham aka the Torso Killer Is Still Confessing to His Crimes

Content warning: This article mentions rape and violence. The new Netflix series Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer dives deep into the case of the Torso Killer, also known as the Times Square Torso Ripper. This serial killer was prominent in New Jersey between the mid-to-late 1960s and 1980, earning his nickname by cutting off the heads and hands of his victims — one of his signatures while he was still at large.
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Woman who killed her pregnant roommate sentenced

A Texas woman who is accused of killing her pregnant roommate has been sentenced to serve 50 years behind bars. Casey Kennedy was sentenced Friday for the 2019 death of her roommate Kelly Holder. According to the report, Holder was found unresponsive at the home on August 2nd. An autopsy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

College Student Who Pinched Sign During Capitol Riot Weeps as She Gets Prison Time

A West Virginia college student who stormed the Capitol is about to get a one-month break—in prison. Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of the riot, broke down in tears as she was sentenced to a month in prison on Friday. She pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, with photos from the day capturing her proudly holding a “Members Only” sign as she marched through the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy