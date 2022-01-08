ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental health professionals have advice for handling another pandemic winter

By Scott Simon
NPR
 2 days ago

As another winter COVID-19 surge ramps up, three mental health professionals provide insights into handling the emotional challenges of this moment. We're in the midst of another winter COVID surge, and it is hard on everyone in all ways. We asked a few mental health professionals this week for any advice...

www.npr.org

KHON2

BetterHelp Online Therapy

Life is full of stressors and it doesn’t matter who you are or what you have, your life is probably stressful. You may not be feeling down and out and depressed but if your stress is high, your temper is shorter than usual, or even if you’re starting to feel strain in any of your relationships, you could probably use the chance to unload. Unload the stress and get it out. Talk to someone who’s completely unbiased about your life. Someone who isn’t going to judge you or take sides on anything.
MENTAL HEALTH
WGAL

Doctors: Pandemic has had severe impact on children's mental health

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, many worry about the physical danger the coronavirus presents. But doctors say there is a mental health crisis being overlooked, specifically in children. "You think about the holidays that are behind us that 140,000 children in the U.S. losing a parent or grandparent – what...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
On Milwaukee

Where to find mental health resources this winter

As winter begins, many may struggle with mental health concerns. Seasonal affective disorder can increase feelings of anxiety and depression, and the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to increase the demand for mental health services. Here are some places and services to consider if you’re struggling this season:. Services from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Herald

Prioritizing your family's mental health this winter

We're in the thick of winter. The holiday season is behind us, and daylight hours are short. We're being hit with another wave of COVID-19, leading many people to stay home and indoors as much as possible. All of these conditions together can take a major toll on the mental health of adults and children alike.
KIDS
spectrumlocalnews.com

UB study addresses mental health pandemic disparities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s School of Nursing is finding the advantage in remote services by providing mental health support to city residents who have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mellowing Mind Study is seeking adults primarily from low-income, African American neighborhoods to engage...
BUFFALO, NY
MedicalXpress

How can we identify, respond to pandemic-triggered mental health crises?

Tara L. Powell is a professor of social work at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who researches the impact of disasters on youths, health care workers and first responders, and assesses interventions for strengthening their coping skills. Powell spoke with News Bureau research editor Sharita Forrest about U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy's recent advisory warning of a looming mental health crisis among youths in the U.S. caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
defendernetwork.com

Omicron exacerbates pandemic mental health concerns

Earlier in the week, someone called the state’s COVID-19 mental health support line to talk through their family’s decision to cancel Christmas celebrations amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Rather than disappointment, the hotline director said, the caller felt relief: They’d lost several family members to...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS DFW

Mental Health Experts Offer Advice On Beating The Post-Holiday Blues

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The holidays are almost over, and it’s not uncommon to experience the post-holiday blues. “The holidays are something that we tend to really look forward to,” said Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, a clinical psychologist with Baylor Scott & White. “When we come on the other side if it, it can feel like a letdown.” Dr. McMinn said it’s a feeling that affects both adults and kids, but there are some ways to keep your spirits up! “I think something that’s important is just making sure you’re continuing to have plans that you’re looking forward to,” Dr. McMinn said. It doesn’t have to be extravagant like a vacation, but it can be as simple as self-care. “Whether that’s taking some alone time on your commute home that you listen to a favorite podcast and favorite music, if that’s going and having a date night with a loved one on a regular basis.” Dr. McMinn also suggested exercise, cooking or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. The key, she said, is to make sure the activities are feasible to actually implement into your routine. Click here for more advice from Psychology Today.
MENTAL HEALTH
pncguam.com

Students’ Mental Health Suffering During Pandemic

Research shows the pandemic has caused much disruption to students throughout the United States. Among the disruption to students is learning loss, a rise in suicide rates, and a near doubling of the number of gun violence against students. Today, PNC will be addressing student mental health. PNC’s Ceejay Pilarca...
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher uses art to boost students' mental health amid pandemic

CONCORD, N.C. — "Art is the highest form of hope," is a quote hanging in Sue Nieske's classroom. The words took on a new meaning when the pandemic hit. After months spent in virtual learning, Nieske wanted her students to roll up their sleeves and get messy. Their assignment was to create a panel focused on the theme of unity.
CONCORD, NC
fox4beaumont.com

How the pandemic affects the mental health of some Southeast Texans

BEAUMONT — The surge in Covid cases is putting more stress on men, women and children across Southeast Texas. An expert says mental health problems have increased since the pandemic began two years ago and it's not getting easier with cases rising. Fox 4/KFDM's Ian Criss has the report.
TEXAS STATE
yale.edu

COVID-19 and PTSD: Assessing the Pandemic’s Toll on Mental Health

Illness, grief, job loss, social isolation, uncertainty, and other pandemic-driven stressors have contributed to an increase in psychological distress on an unusually wide scale. As researchers and clinicians continue to grapple with the psychological fallout from COVID-19, a growing body of literature has examined the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the general public.
MENTAL HEALTH
WMAZ

Children's mental health harmed by pandemic, US Surgeon General says

IOWA, USA — COVID has been hard on everyone--that's no surprise. But according to an advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, kids across the country are struggling with their mental health. Globally, symptoms of depression and anxiety among children have doubled, and that's just the start.
KIDS
cobbcountycourier.com

Children’s mental health reaches critical state in pandemic

Since 2005, the first week of May has been recognized as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. I usually use that occasion to write about the importance of understanding mental health challenges in children and adolescents, and the critical importance of making sure children receive the mental health treatment they need.
KIDS

