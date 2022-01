People around here often vote against their own interests, hurting themselves and others. They vote for politicians who consistently hurt local people. The Build Back Better bill is paid for by taxing those who earn more than $400,000 and taxing the huge corporations that don’t pay locals what their work is worth. So we taxpayers subsidize those workers’ food, housing, and healthcare with our tax dollars. Greedy old propagandist politicians don’t care about local people.

