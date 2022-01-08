Remembering the light: Local artist creates sculpture in memory of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner

Serenity Lane Beard’s love of photographs and photography goes as far back as early childhood. “When I was a little girl,” said Lane-Beard. “I would always run to my grandmother’s den and to the bookshelf with all of the photo albums. I wanted to know who they were, how we were related, where they came from – that’s your history after all. For me it’s really important to try and capture that for everybody that I work with. Sadly, one day, pictures are going to be all you have and in a way, they tell your story.”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO