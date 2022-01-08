Remembering the light: Local artist creates sculpture in memory of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner

AMES — Cowan has developed a unique artistic process based around the use of recycled, upcycled, and second-life American pressed glass to create intricate glass sculptures. On Jan. 19, the exhibition Mythical Bounty: Glass Sculptures by Amber Cowan will open at the Brunnier Art Museum, second floor of the Scheman Building, 1805 Center Drive, Ames. That evening, Cowan will lecture about her flameworking, hot-sculpting and glassblowing methods at 5:30 p.m. following the opening reception, which includes light refreshments beginning at 4 p.m. The reception and lecture are both free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the lot north of the Scheman Building.
