27Speaks: The Express News Group’s People Of The Year For 2021

By Opinion
27east.com
 2 days ago

27east.com · 27Speaks: The Express News Group's People Of The Year For 2021. Welcome to the latest edition of The Express...

www.27east.com

maketecheasier.com

3 Ways to Find Out Who Unfriended or Blocked You on Facebook

It’s not healthy to obsess over your follower count or number of friends. However, every once in a while, you may want to know if someone special has unfriended you on Facebook. How do you know who unfriended you on Facebook?. Unfriend vs. Unfollow vs. Block. Usually, there are...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

How to unblock someone on Facebook

People can redeem themselves (sometimes), so it’s important to know how to unblock someone on Facebook. Let’s face it, we have all had a person (or multiple people) on Facebook who we have blocked and needed a break from. The silence may have been nice in the interim, but then you got that nagging feeling. Thoughts such as, “Should I have blocked this person?” or “Maybe I was too quick to rush to judgment” may be running through your mind. If this is the case, this tutorial is here to help.
INTERNET
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
INTERNET
The Guardian

Twitter permanently bans news aggregation service Politics For All

Twitter has permanently banned the popular news aggregation service Politics For All, in a sign of how the social media platform has substantial power to deprive news outlets of their audience without warning. A spokesperson said the account was “suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam”...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
INTERNET
Distractify

The TikTok Repost Button Allows You to Share Videos With Your Followers

In order to stay competitive in a constantly shifting social media landscape, TikTok has consistently introduced new features that are designed to keep users engaged. Recent shifts include the introduction of new text-to-speech voices and the ability to make group chats. Now, the platform is introducing another new feature that many other social platforms already have.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Boston

Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial...
INTERNET
phillyvoice.com

TikTok moderator sues social media giant over trauma from graphic videos

A TikTok content moderator has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the company over its alleged failure to implement guidelines that would better support employees who become traumatized by viewing hours of disturbing videos, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles. Like most social media platforms,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Access To Facebook One Day After Twitter Ban

Just one day after her personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she has temporarily lost access to posting and commenting on Facebook due to a similar policy violation. The far-right, conspiracy theorist Republican announced her suspension on Gettr, a smaller conservative social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Ex-NBC exec Turness named CEO for BBC news, current affairs

LONDON — (AP) — The BBC announced Thursday that it has appointed Deborah Turness as its new chief executive for news and current affairs, bringing to the broadcaster a vastly experienced journalist who previously held senior leadership positions at the news division of American TV network NBC. Turness,...
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

There’s No Reason for Social Media Employees to Make Final Decisions About Truth

Editors at the Washington Examiner share concerns about social media outlets’ efforts to stifle speech. Facebook has now claimed that its permanent ban on Heroes of Liberty — a children’s book publisher specializing in biographies of such figures as former President Ronald Reagan, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and economist Thomas Sowell — was simply “an error.”
INTERNET

