JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, So last season Week 1 the Jags beat the Colts, and then … 2-29. The Colts have not won at The 'Bank since 2014. Wouldn't it be nice if the Jags could scratch and claw and find a way to pull out a win, and book-end the absolute $#!/storm that has been the last two seasons with wins over a division rival! This offseason would be so much more satisfying if we could close the book on all of it, and look forward to a fresh start with a new head coach and everything that goes along with that. Yes, I know that no one in the NFL gives the Jaguars a chance to win this game, but fans are gonna fan right?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO