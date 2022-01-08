ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Guidi's $1,760 USD Care Kit Will Make Cleaning Your Boots an Occasion

By Store
hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture this: you’ve just bought a brand new pair of Guidi boots for $1,678 USD, but you’re struggling to find ways to look after them after a few daring wears. Well, you’re in luck, as the...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Boots#Guidi#Tuscan#Ujng#Grounds
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
APPAREL
SPY

The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents for Cleaner Clothes and a Better World in 2022

Sometimes we have a bit of a struggle when looking for eco-friendly products. We want to use products that are kinder to the earth and the environment, but sometimes we fear that while choosing ingredients that may be eco-friendly, we are sacrificing some power and ability. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. A product can be eco-friendly and also do its job and do it well. A product can be affordable and easy to use with impressive results, but also be environmentally sound. When you check off all those boxes, it means it’s time to make a change to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

The Roborock Dyad is a two-in-one cleaning solution for every mess

Roborock is known for its robotic vacuums that not only suction up your messes, but mop them up, too. Now the company is placing its automated cleaning know-how in the palm of your hand with the Dyad, the company’s first cordless wet-dry stick vacuum. The Dyad is a wet-dry...
ELECTRONICS
JustLuxe.com

5 Tips To Match Your Boots With a Dress

The combination of a dress with boots is stylish, versatile, and super easy with some basic know-how! This classic combination delivers a put-together look with minimal effort. Incorporating a variety of boots and dresses into your wardrobe will have you dressed to impress for most occasions. It’s also a great approach if you’re building a minimalist capsule wardrobe.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
womanaroundtown.com

How to Make Rain Boots Fashionable

When thinking of gloomy weather and rain boots, fashion doesn’t immediately spring to mind, yet you can absolutely make this footwear stylish by investing in high-quality boots and pairing them with the right outfit. Believe it or not, rain boots are always on-trend, whether you’re battling the elements of winter and want to keep your feet dry, or you’re heading to a summer festival and need something practical but stylish to wear over the weekend. If you’re wondering how to make your rain boots look fashionable this winter, then look no further as here are four tips on how to style rain boots.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rag & Bone’s New Sports-Infused Capsule Collection Stretches Brand Territory

Approaching its 20th anniversary, directional New York label rag & bone launches a curated capsule collection of “future staples,” incorporating versatility-engineered fabrics and refined detailing. The collection comprises men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, and features a muted color palette of sage, saffron, vanilla and black, stretching across...
hypebeast.com

Lomer’s Badia Shoes Are as Eccentric as They Are Functional

Since its inception in 1975, Italian shoe brand Lomer has garnered a reputation for producing durable and sturdy walking boots, while more recently, it’s also caught the attention thanks to its eccentric styles and vibrant colorways, and its recently-released Badia II MTX is a prime example. Arriving in iterations...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Invicta's New Vision Revisits its Heritage For Latest Collection

Despite starting its journey in England, Invicta set its foundations in the sunny region of Turin, Italy in 1921. Having gained a cult following for its iconic Jolly backpack, the label soon grew to new heights through decades of garment development. For Invicta’s FW 22/23 collection, the brand has split...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Carhartt WIP Reveals Washed Out SS22 Collection

Carhatt WIP has given a range of work-inspired staples a seasonal upgrade for Spring/Summer 2022. The collection introduces a new color palette and construction methods, transforming the label’s classic items as well as introducing new themes and ideas. Key items in the collection have been given a pigment dye...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

H&M launches knitwear collection for dogs

H&M has launched a new knitwear line for dogs.The high street brand’s new range is cartoon-themed, with the colourful jumpers featuring embroidered characters, including Mickey Mouse and Snoopy.They come in a variety of shades, including grey, cream, and lilac and range in price from £9.99 tp £17.99.On the lilac Snoopy jumper, the item description on H&M’s website reads: “Jumper for a dog in a soft knit with a terry appliqué on the back. “Ribbed collar and ribbing around the front legs and at the back. The polyester content of the dog jumper is recycled.”Other new items in the brand’s dog...
PETS
WRAL News

Crocs: Extra 25% off sale shoes and charms

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Crocs.com is offering an additional 25% off sale shoes and charms!. You'll find great buys on the Bayaband Clog, multiple sandal styles, Jibbitz™ Charms and more!. See all the shoes and charms...
SHOPPING
Earth 911

How Clean Is Your Toothpaste?

Nobody wants the things they use for cleaning to poison them or pollute the planet. But for all the attention we pay to household cleaners and personal care products, toothpaste tends to be overlooked. Maybe we check for the American Dental Association seal, but most of the time the deciding factor is taste. But considering that toothpaste is a cleaner we actually put in our mouths, maybe we should take a closer look.
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Make your new years resolution a clean and healthy home!

(The Daily Dish) A good, deep cleaning of your carpets and flooring not only makes your space sparkle and look fresh but can help extend the lifespan of your flooring. Jake Stone with Zerorez can vouch for that!. Zerorez cleans differently, their goal is to extend the life of your...
HOME & GARDEN
ABC 4

DIY kits to make your own wooden decor

Today on GTU we had a special guest join us all the way from Wyoming. Tanisha Day, owner of Chic Day Wood, makes handmade home decor items and DIY kits. Three years ago Day started making custom shirts and vinyl signs and it has since grown into what it is today. Chic Day Wood is your local shop to get handmade wooden products and fun DIY projects. She also hosts classes and paint parties. At the end of the summer, she hopes to have opened a storefront for all the fun.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy