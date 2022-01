The World Cup 2019 was a brilliant year for football – a beautiful celebration of diversity, LGBT+ players, calls for equal pay, families cheering together in solidarity in the stands. I’m talking about the women’s game, of course, men’s football has a long way to go.Next weekend I’m taking my young son to his first Premier League match. I’ve been a sports fan all my life, and 2022, ahead of the Fifa men’s World Cup, is the year I want to introduce him to the beautiful game.My partner – who dislikes most sport – asks me if there will be hooligans...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO