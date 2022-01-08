ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Dr. Abel Longoria Conservative Republican for Texas House District 23

Dr. Abel Longoria Announces Candidacy for Texas House District 23

Galveston, Texas– Abel Longoria, MD of Galveston announced today that he will be running for State Representative in the Texas House District 23 (HD-23), which includes Galveston and Chambers Counties. Longoria is a decorated military veteran, dedicated doctor, small business owner and devoted family man.

“The residents of HD-23 need a Representative who understands the unique needs of this area and will fight to defend our conservative values in Austin. As a veteran, small business owner and emergency medicine physician, I know how to put it all on the line for my team,” said Longoria. “Fiscal management and strong leadership are crucial during these difficult times. I will represent the people of HD-23 with the same energy and tenacity that I bring daily to saving patients’ lives.”

Longoria, a native Texan, is a Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician and a long-time resident of Galveston. Longoria was born in South Texas and received his Medical Degree from The University of Texas Medical Branch. Longoria has been married to the love of his life, Mary for more than 35 years. Together they have four beautiful children and one grandson. 

As your next State Representative, Abel’s priorities include securing the border, preserving our 2nd amendment rights, improving our children’s education, lowering property taxes, improving healthcare, and protecting our pro-life and pro-family values. 

“I have spent my life protecting others, from the military to my patients. I look forward to continuing to protect your rights at the Capitol in Austin,” said Longoria.

Longoria has been a successful small business owner for more than 20 years, owning and operating several area emergency rooms.  

In the U.S. Army, Longoria answered the call for his country on many occasions. He served in both Desert Storm as well as Iraqi Freedom, receiving the Bronze Star during his tour in Desert Storm. When the nation stood still after 9/11, Longoria went to New York City to help. He acted as the “Medical Director of Ground Zero” for 14 days immediately following the attacks.  

Dr. Longoria is not only a patriot but a proven leader. He is currently serving as the EMS Medical Director for League City, Medical Director of the College of the Mainland in Texas City and with the Clear Lake Emergency Medical Corp. 

About Dr. Longoria: Dr. Abel Longoria is running to represent Texas House District – 23. Dr. Longoria is a
South Texas Native, a veteran, small business owner and board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician.

