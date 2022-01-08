ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Harley-Davidson reveals new colors, other features for 2022; big premiere Jan. 26

By Rich Kirchen
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While holding back the news from its upcoming ‘World-Premiere Event’...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
webbikeworld.com

Harley-Davidson Peeks Part of its 2022 Lineup

Harley-Davidson has just peeked their 2022 lineup (or some of it) ahead of schedule, though we’re told that the “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event will still happen on January 26 at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST). We’re told by the press release that the peek doesn’t...
CARS
shepherdexpress.com

The Harley-Davidson Source Book: All the Milestone Production Models Since 1903 (Quarto Publishing), by Mitch Bergeron

Messrs. Harley and Davidson weren’t the first Americans to wonder how far they could go by putting a motor on a bicycle. Inspired by the early work of a French inventor, by 1903 hundreds of small operators were tinkering with motorcycles in the U.S. but only Harley-Davidson, operating from a shed in Milwaukee, was in for the long haul.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MotorBiscuit

This Rare Harley-Davidson Sportbike Started a V-Twin Revolution

The last few months and years have been as transformative for Harley-Davidson as they’ve been tumultuous. Sure, it still makes cruisers and baggers, but the Motor Company’s product line now includes an adventure bike, e-bikes, and the electric LiveWire. And it recently revamped the iconic Sportster into something truly sporty and cutting-edge. But that was only possible because of the brand’s oft-forgotten sportbike: the Harley-Davidson VR1000.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harley Davidson#Vehicles#Harley Davidson Inc
electrek.co

Damon Motors unveils new 170 mph HyperFighter electric motorcycle line

Canadian startup Damon Motors has taken to CES 2022 to show off plans for a second electric motorcycle line known as the HyperFighter Colossus. Damon Motors first drew attention when it unveiled a prototype for its first electric motorcycle back in the summer of 2019. The company began taking pre-orders...
CARS
Mega 99.3

Why Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French Almost Sued Harley-Davidson Over Tire Name

In the '80s, few names in rock were bigger than Twisted Sister, largely due to the commercial success of songs such as "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock," in addition to Dee Snider's unmistakable visage and the band's iconic imagery. The name is pretty snappy too and at one point Harley-Davidson wanted to use it for the name of a tire, which nearly resulted in guitarist Jay Jay French having to file a lawsuit against the motorcycle company.
CARS
webbikeworld.com

Harley-Davidson: Scottish Historic Cottage with H-D Roots For Sale

An ancestral home of one of the four founding members of Harley-Davidson went up for sale- and she’s a beauty. “Situated in the hamlet of Netherton near Aberlemno, Angus, Davidson Cottage was the first home of William C. Davidson, who went on to found Harley-Davidson after emigrating to the United States in the 19th century,” comments the report from The Scotsman.
CARS
RideApart

Xubaka Electric Motorcycle: 70s Design meets '22 Technology

While it seems that riders are warming up to electric powertrains more and more nowadays, said riders are still attracted by sleek lines and classic design. That's what French electric startup Sodium Cycles is counting on with the Xubaka, its first electric motorcycle. Channeling vintage BMX energy and with a name only a Wookiee could pronounce correctly on the first try, this new EV combines form and function in one rad package.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

BMW Reveals Car That Changes Color

German automaker BMW (OTC: BMWYY) revealed a concept vehicle at the recently-held Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that can change color. What Happened: The concept was showcased on the company’s iX electric SUV with “E Ink” technology that changes color due to a specially-developed body wrap.
CARS
Carscoops

Turn Heads And Drop Jaws With This 1963 Ford Falcon Restomod

A 1963 Ford Falcon restomod is looking for a new home and will be auctioned off with no reserve by Barrett-Jackson at its Scottsdale event running from January 22-30, 2022. This Ford Falcon shares very little in common with the stock car and is finished in a stunning color dubbed Vivid Red Metallic. It also sports aftermarket wheels with a chrome finish and has door handles that sit flush with the bodywork. Other exterior highlights include the chrome front grille, chrome trim running down both sides, and the silver taillight surrounds.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Collection Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
Fox News

Nissan's new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan. The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show. The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S. The Mountain Base has...
BUYING CARS
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy