Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The Rangers are in the midst of a West Coast trip as they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-1, on Thursday night. The Blueshirts’ remaining games on the road trip are against the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. After dropping their first game back from the COVID pause to the Florida Panthers, the Blueshirts defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in a home-and-home and were victorious against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday evening before their most recent defeat.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO