”If the fruit be not ripe it will draw a mans mouth to much torment.”. — Capt. John Smith of Jamestown, Va. Indeed, it is very, very true. The unripe fruits are hard and green, slowly ripening to a beautifully frosted pink-orange. Before they are ripe, the fruits are inedible: they are extremely bitter (some use the word “astringent”). I have bitten into an unripe fruit, just to see what it’s like, and of course, the inside of my mouth turned into a sort of medicinal electric cardboard taste, a taste that took a long while to go away.

