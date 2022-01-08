ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chuck Haga: They ask, 'What can I do to help?'

By Chuck Haga
Grand Forks Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one of the medications I’m taking to grapple with cancer is meant to make me look really stupid. “May I call you no gor bgief update?” I wrote to a friend the other day. “Impoddible to textm.”. I was warned that some of these...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Carrie Wynn

Moving On From An Ex Is Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
The Guardian

How we met: ‘He had to marry me or I’d sue him!’

When Mary moved from Bedfordshire in the UK to Michigan in the US on a Fulbright scholarship in 1985, she wasn’t expecting to find love. Her mind was focused on the nutrition course she had enrolled on and her plans for a future career. In the spring of 1986, she was cycling home from a meeting with her tutor when she approached a fence covered in ivy. Roy, who had been pushing his bike, emerged from behind the fence before she had the chance to stop. “I hit his wheel and, because my hands were cold and I was wearing a backpack, I went sailing over the handlebars,” she remembers. “I landed on my chin and broke my jaw on the concrete.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian submarine crashed into UK warship during on-camera chase

New video released Thursday shows operations aboard a United Kingdom Royal Navy ship tracking a Russian submarine through the North Atlantic in late 2020 when it had to abruptly abort the mission due to a collision between the two vessels. For the first time, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence confirmed this week that the mission was called off after the Russian submarine collided with part of the Royal Navy ship.
WORLD
The Guardian

I spent years trying to drink and eat myself numb. Then I began a year of intense transformation

At 42, I believed that my food and alcohol dependencies defined me. In my mirror, I would always be as I saw myself then: fat and drunk. I was over the hill and past the point of any meaningful change. Who, at my age, truly starts over? I had clearly missed the opportunity to be one of those healthy, mindful people I mocked on Instagram. I was who I was: destined to remain in those cycles of dependency and to be unhappy, discontent and stuck. Then disaster struck.
HEALTH
The Portland Mercury

Portlandians are Human Garbage

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Hi. I'm in Ireland. A friend from Portland recommended I, Anonymous to me some time ago, generally for the humorous content. It's been some time since I've read any but using I, Anonymous as a barometer of humanity in your city begs the question, what has happened to you all. Are ALL Portlandians humourless self centered grievance "Sufferers". That you can spew so much pathetic anonymous hate at each other (while accusing others of same), all while living in one of the safest, most comfortable places mankind has ever lived is quite something to behold.
PORTLAND, OR
miamitimesonline.com

Ask Yourself, What Do You Really Want?

Have you ever taken the time to ask a child what they want?. Their answers are fascinating and bring about the most interesting conversations. As an early elementary educator, I am privy to such conversations on a daily basis. I get to listen to students share their desire for their favorite gadget, toy, fad or fashion item. Limits don’t exist and the possibilities are endless. Even if students are met with the possibility of not getting what they want or experience utter devastation, this does not halt their dream or desire. Each day I walk into my class, there is an overarching sense of hopeful desire.
SURFSIDE, FL
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
travelawaits.com

How I Redefined Retirement And Found My Sense Of Purpose

Like many people, I looked forward to ending my career and doing something new. I couldn’t bring myself to say, “I am retiring,” because it seemed implausible. I finished up a 30-year career on a very busy note. My calendar was jam packed. My days were filled with meetings, phone calls, and lots of responsibilities. One day I got an idea, nurtured by some good friends, and I acted on it. I prepared to leave my career and do something completely different, radically different, to kickstart the next chapter of my life. I had no idea what I was in for.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy