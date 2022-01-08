Chuck Haga: They ask, 'What can I do to help?'

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Hi. I'm in Ireland. A friend from Portland recommended I, Anonymous to me some time ago, generally for the humorous content. It's been some time since I've read any but using I, Anonymous as a barometer of humanity in your city begs the question, what has happened to you all. Are ALL Portlandians humourless self centered grievance "Sufferers". That you can spew so much pathetic anonymous hate at each other (while accusing others of same), all while living in one of the safest, most comfortable places mankind has ever lived is quite something to behold.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO