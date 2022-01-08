The Word — Celebrating as we enter a new year!

God's Call To Us - A New Year's Resolution, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT, January 2, 2022 Happy New Year to all! What is God's call to us in 2022? This is the season of contrasting dark and light. Winter brings darkness on us at 4:30 while festive Christmas lights glow everywhere, inside and out of homes, in businesses, up and around trees, up and down Main Street - and it's beautiful. When the lights come down in January it looks empty and the darkness seems drastic. God's calls us to look for the Light. In 2022 may we strive to be people of gratitude and joy - a Light in the darkness. May God's Spirit keep our Light glowing. Due to rising Covid concerns we have temporarily suspended in-person worship service during the month of January. Sunday worship will still be live-streamed from Trinity's Sanctuary to Facebook at 9:30, with Pastor Jon Heydenreich presiding, Marsha Heydenreich singing, and Laura Josephs on piano. The service will then be posted to our YouTube channel and to our website, and the service from the prior week can be seen on BCTV's Channel 1075 Sundays at 3:00. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity Lutheran Church is an ELCA congregation, more or less traditional and relaxed, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation where all are welcome.

