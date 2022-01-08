ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPD: Don’t leave your car running this winter

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is reminding the Miami Valley not to leave their vehicles running unattended this winter.

As temperatures frequently hit below freezing, it can be very easy to leave your car running to warm up before you leave for the day. Unfortunately, the Dayton Police department says this is not only unwise but also illegal.

DPD said it only takes a moment for a thief to jump into a running car and drive away with it and everything inside, so stay safe and keep your car off and the keys with you.

Comments / 5

Mich Schramm
1d ago

How is letting my car or truck running to warm up illegal sounds like a ticket a judge would laugh at

Reply
5
 

