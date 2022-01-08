DPD: Don’t leave your car running this winter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is reminding the Miami Valley not to leave their vehicles running unattended this winter.

As temperatures frequently hit below freezing, it can be very easy to leave your car running to warm up before you leave for the day. Unfortunately, the Dayton Police department says this is not only unwise but also illegal.

DPD said it only takes a moment for a thief to jump into a running car and drive away with it and everything inside, so stay safe and keep your car off and the keys with you.

