ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What Is the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world grapples with how best to combat climate change, we've identified fossil fuels, farming, and industrial pollution as major offenders, but in recent years, the discussion has turned to cryptocurrency. Mining, particularly Bitcoin mining, uses an immense amount of energy, while the race among would-be crypto millionaires to build...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy

The use of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and hydrogen fuel cells, will minimize greenhouse gas emissions and reduce global warming. But use of these systems has to increase — and they require a lot of metal. The World Bank estimates that about three billion tonnes of metals like graphite, lithium and cobalt will be needed by 2050 to supply enough systems to keep the global temperature rise below 2 C, a goal of the 2016 Paris Climate agreement. In comparison, only about one billion tonnes of metals would be needed by 2050 to satisfy...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Renewable Energy#Bitcoin Network#Cryptocurrency Mining
mediapost.com

Google Ads, Fossil Fuel Brands Among Biggest Spenders In U.K.

It appears that fossil-fuel companies and the firms they do business with are fighting for attention from consumers. Despite the promise by automakers of a transition to electric vehicles, these companies are among the biggest spenders when it comes to Google paid-search ads. Some call this an example of “endemic greenwashing.”
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

What 2022 may have in store for the cryptocurrency investor

The first week of 2022 hasn't been kind to bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency lost 11% of its value in mere days and finished this week at about $42,000 — down almost 40% from its all-time high last fall. Analysts closely watching crypto said the Federal Reserve's hint at raising...
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Study: companies in carbon spotlight trim their environmental impacts

Corporations are trimming back the environmental impacts of their far-flung supply chains thanks to a trend toward sharing more transparent information about their carbon footprints, according to a recent study from researchers at Ohio State University. The move comes as companies have responded to rising investor curiosity about their environmental...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Netherlands
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

After A Big Year For Cryptocurrencies, What’s On The Horizon

Written by Erica Pimentel , Queen's University, Ontario ; Bertrand Malsch , Queen's University, Ontario , and Nathaniel Loh , Queen's University, Ontario ____ The year 2021 was marked by several major breakthroughs for cryptocurrencies. For one, new crypto applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. Secondly, Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting the coin as a means of exchange. Third, in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender. There are many more examples of how the market for cryptocurrencies has expanded just in the last year. With this uptick of activity, what’s ahead in 2022 for cryptocurrencies? We believe there are three main areas where cryptocurrencies will gain steam in the next year: greater acceptance of Bitcoin as a means of payment, increased…
CURRENCIES
NBC News

Bitcoin network power slumps as Kazakhstan crackdown hits crypto miners

LONDON — The global computing power of the bitcoin network has dropped sharply as the shutdown this week of Kazakhstan’s internet during a deadly uprising hit the country’s fast-growing cryptocurrency mining industry. Kazakhstan became last year the world’s second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States,...
MARKETS
Android Authority

Investing in cryptocurrency: Here's what you need to know

It’s no secret that digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are gaining popularity. The cryptocurrency market’s valuation has grown to trillions of dollars in nearly the blink of an eye. It’s not just young, tech-savvy investors fueling this growth either. Investment banks, pension funds, and even university endowments are investing in cryptocurrency these days. After all, with such tremendous upside potential, few can resist the temptation to grab a slice of this pie.
MARKETS
Kitsap Sun

Developer will soon accept cryptocurrency as payment for real estate purchases in Kitsap

Buyers and investors will soon have an option to pay by multiple cryptocurrencies for several real estate development projects located in Kitsap County. Harbor Custom Development Inc., a Gig Harbor-based real estate company, announced it will accept Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies as payment for buyers who purchase the company's real estate assets in Washington state, including its projects in Kitsap County, beginning Jan. 24. ...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy