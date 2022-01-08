ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie and Iman's Timeless Love Story in Pictures

By Kelsie Gibson
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Bowie and Iman's love story is one for the ages. After getting set up on a blind date in 1990, the two fell in love and later tied the knot...

people.com

Comments / 13

Mariella Martinez
2d ago

❤️ They were always a stunning couple. The way they look into each other's eyes oblivious to their surroundings. Rest in peace David. 🕊️

Reply(1)
22
Carolina Cowboy
1d ago

I don’t know her but I liked David Bowie’s Music, I am glad they were happy together.

Reply(1)
11
Mikkii McClinton
1d ago

There's a vacation home that they shared that she can't go back to because of the memories. 😔It's quite obvious that they were truly in love. So sad..😔

Reply
2
