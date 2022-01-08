ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Beer Festival

 2 days ago
If you love hanging out with friends with a nice cold beer then you may want to head to St. Joseph for the Wine Beer Festival.

The festival is happening on January 29th from noon to 4 p.m. at Broad Street and Lake Boulevard in St. Joseph.

There will be lots of choices from Michigan Breweries including Bell's, New Holland Brewing and Saugatuck Brewing.

Tickets for the event went on sale January 3rd and there were only 850 available. You can order tickets by visiting the Mendel Center's website.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

