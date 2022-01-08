Know these people? The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they were illegally game hunting.
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people are accused of illegally game hunting in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said they are working with the Alabama Game and Fish Division to identify the two people.
Both cases are separate and unrelated.
The person with the orange beanie cap was in the Huntsville area on December 30, 2021, and the other person was in the Little Lones area (near Moores Mill) on December 21, 2021.
Anyone with information on either person should contact Alabama State Game Warden Officer Luke Lemley at (256) 261-9021.
