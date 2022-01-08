ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newest Ski Area in Every State

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN8RK_0dgISWt200 It’s January and that means ski season. Skiing and snowboarding are among the most popular winter sports in the United States. Fortunately skiers and snowboarders are well catered for in states that have mountains – or hills – and get snow.

The country has hundreds of ski areas and some states have opened new ones in recent years. Also, skiing is an outdoor pursuit and doesn’t require any kind of physical contact -- an important consideration in the COVID-19 era. (If you love winter weather, here is the coldest town in every state .)

To identify the newest ski area in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data compiled by the National Ski Areas Association , the trade association for ski area owners and operators. Ski areas -- only those recognized by the NSAA -- were ranked by their opening year. If two ski areas opened in a state in the same year, both are listed. There are no recognized ski areas in 13 states. In states with only one ski area, the ski area listed is the newest by default only. Data on the number of ski areas also came from NSAA.

Luckily for skiers, some of the most populous states have the most ski areas. California and New York each have 29. California added Kingvale Snow Schoolers as recently as 2021. New York’s newest ski area is the Double H Ranch, which opened in 1998, but other ski areas have been upgraded more recently.

Quite a few states have no ski areas. Often, that’s a function of geography rather than a reflection of the sport’s popularity. In other states, no new ski areas have opened in many years.

Still, some states that don’t necessarily come to mind as ski paradises have added new ski areas in the last decade or so. Big SNOW American Dream opened in New Jersey in 2019, and Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre opened in Virginia in 2009. (And if skiing is not your thing, here is the best winter destination in every state .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3wou_0dgISWt200

Alabama
> Newest ski areas: Cloudmont Ski
> Opening year: 1971
> Total number of ski areas in state: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYN11_0dgISWt200

Alaska
> Newest ski areas: Hatcher Alpine Xperience/Skeetawk Ski Area
> Opening year: 2020
> Total number of ski areas in state: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOXA9_0dgISWt200

Arizona
> Newest ski areas: Sunrise Park Resort
> Opening year: 1972
> Total number of ski areas in state: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRAXJ_0dgISWt200

Arkansas
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhaFf_0dgISWt200

California
> Newest ski areas: Kingvale Snow Schoolers
> Opening year: 2021
> Total number of ski areas in state: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnPdT_0dgISWt200

Colorado
> Newest ski areas: Bluebird Backcountry
> Opening year: 2018
> Total number of ski areas in state: 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eFsZ_0dgISWt200

Connecticut
> Newest ski areas: Mount Lakeridge Ski & Board Center
> Opening year: 1975
> Total number of ski areas in state: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191nLr_0dgISWt200

Delaware
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbWVg_0dgISWt200

Florida
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0dgISWt200

Georgia
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0dgISWt200

Hawaii
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jGlp_0dgISWt200

Idaho
> Newest ski areas: Tamarack Resort
> Opening year: 2004
> Total number of ski areas in state: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYOC1_0dgISWt200

Illinois
> Newest ski areas: Ski Snowstar Winter Sports Park
> Opening year: 1981
> Total number of ski areas in state: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3LBu_0dgISWt200

Indiana
> Newest ski areas: Perfect North Slopes
> Opening year: 1981
> Total number of ski areas in state: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4Rot_0dgISWt200

Iowa
> Newest ski areas: Tied: Seven Oaks Recreation & Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, Inc
> Opening year: 1997
> Total number of ski areas in state: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enXEX_0dgISWt200

Kansas
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRCAb_0dgISWt200

Kentucky
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM6Pr_0dgISWt200

Louisiana
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAHuB_0dgISWt200

Maine
> Newest ski areas: Lost Valley Ski Area
> Opening year: 1961
> Total number of ski areas in state: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAqq0_0dgISWt200

Maryland
> Newest ski areas: Wisp Resort
> Opening year: 1956
> Total number of ski areas in state: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmy15_0dgISWt200

Massachusetts
> Newest ski areas: Nashoba Valley Ski Area
> Opening year: 1964
> Total number of ski areas in state: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgDO8_0dgISWt200

Michigan
> Newest ski areas: Mount Bohemia
> Opening year: 2000
> Total number of ski areas in state: 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PX35d_0dgISWt200

Minnesota
> Newest ski areas: Giants Ridge
> Opening year: 1984
> Total number of ski areas in state: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CO72S_0dgISWt200

Mississippi
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvZKE_0dgISWt200

Missouri
> Newest ski areas: Snow Creek Ski Area
> Opening year: 1987
> Total number of ski areas in state: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9swF_0dgISWt200

Montana
> Newest ski areas: Blacktail Mountain Ski Area
> Opening year: 1998
> Total number of ski areas in state: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0dgISWt200

Nebraska
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O11e_0dgISWt200

Nevada
> Newest ski areas: Diamond Peak Ski Resort
> Opening year: 1966
> Total number of ski areas in state: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2remdg_0dgISWt200

New Hampshire
> Newest ski areas: The Balsams Resort
> Opening year: 2020
> Total number of ski areas in state: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfd3u_0dgISWt200

New Jersey
> Newest ski areas: Big SNOW American Dream
> Opening year: 2019
> Total number of ski areas in state: 4

New Mexico
> Newest ski areas: Triple M-Mystical Mountain
> Opening year: 1982
> Total number of ski areas in state: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVlNo_0dgISWt200

New York
> Newest ski areas: Double H Ranch
> Opening year: 1998
> Total number of ski areas in state: 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZgKQ_0dgISWt200

North Carolina
> Newest ski areas: Tied: Sugar Mountain Resort & Wolf Ridge Ski Resort
> Opening year: 1969
> Total number of ski areas in state: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0uG3_0dgISWt200

North Dakota
> Newest ski areas: Huff Hills Ski Area
> Opening year: 1991
> Total number of ski areas in state: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hkyJ_0dgISWt200

Ohio
> Newest ski areas: Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort
> Opening year: 1963
> Total number of ski areas in state: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCPtP_0dgISWt200

Oklahoma
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaAjn_0dgISWt200

Oregon
> Newest ski areas: Mt Hood Meadows
> Opening year: 1968
> Total number of ski areas in state: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AThW_0dgISWt200

Pennsylvania
> Newest ski areas: Eagle Rock Ski Area
> Opening year: 1997
> Total number of ski areas in state: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETcgf_0dgISWt200

Rhode Island
> Newest ski areas: Yawgoo Valley Ski Area & Waterpark
> Opening year: 1965
> Total number of ski areas in state: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPcXF_0dgISWt200

South Carolina
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHiwz_0dgISWt200

South Dakota
> Newest ski areas: Deer Mountain Ski Resort
> Opening year: 1970
> Total number of ski areas in state: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7NMk_0dgISWt200

Tennessee
> Newest ski areas: Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area
> Opening year: 1962
> Total number of ski areas in state: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0dgISWt200

Texas
> Newest ski areas: None in state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM3fr_0dgISWt200

Utah
> Newest ski areas: Woodward Park City
> Opening year: 2019
> Total number of ski areas in state: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IgSE_0dgISWt200

Vermont
> Newest ski areas: Plymouth Notch
> Opening year: 2001
> Total number of ski areas in state: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mZmA_0dgISWt200

Virginia
> Newest ski areas: Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre
> Opening year: 2009
> Total number of ski areas in state: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwM4M_0dgISWt200

Washington
> Newest ski areas: Bluewood Ski Area
> Opening year: 1980
> Total number of ski areas in state: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fd8xW_0dgISWt200

West Virginia
> Newest ski areas: Tied: Timberline Mountain & Winterplace Ski Resort
> Opening year: 1983
> Total number of ski areas in state: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZL7AR_0dgISWt200

Wisconsin
> Newest ski areas: Tied: Nordic Mountain & The Rock Snowpark
> Opening year: 1987
> Total number of ski areas in state: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plfh4_0dgISWt200

Wyoming
> Newest ski areas: Grand Targhee Resort
> Opening year: 1969
> Total number of ski areas in state: 9

