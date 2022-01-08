ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic claims he obtained Australian medical exemption after COVID-19 infection

International men's tennis star Novak Djokovic claimed in an Australian court filing Saturday that he obtained a medical exemption to enter the country after he contracted COVID-19.

The court filing confirmed that Djokovic was infected with the virus before he was refused entry to Australia earlier this week to compete in the Australian Open, according to Reuters. Djokovic has publicly opposed vaccine mandates, and was denied entry to the country earlier this week because of a visa mishap that required proof of vaccination.

Australia has one of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world, requiring full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before traveling to the country. In order to participate in the tournament, players must be vaccinated or granted an exemption by an expert independent panel.

The player was previously granted a medical exemption to compete in Australia's grand slam tournament.

Following his denial into the country, the Serbian tennis player was asked to leave the country, but he vowed a legal challenge in court. He is currently staying in a hotel in Australia.

In the filing Saturday, lawyers for Djokovic said that he was given an exemption from tournament organizer Tennis Australia and was given written permission from Australia's Department of Home Affairs to enter the country, the news outlet noted.

"I explained that I had been recently infected with COVID in December 2021 and on this basis I was entitled to a medical exemption in accordance with Australian Government rules and guidance," Djokovic reportedly said.

He further detailed the steps he took to secure proper paperwork to enter Australia.

"I had correctly made my Australian Travel Declaration and otherwise satisfied all necessary requirements in order to lawfully enter Australia on my visa," he said in the filing, according to Reuters.

He first tested positive for the virus on Dec. 16, and by Dec. 30 he reportedly had not experienced any respiratory issues or fever in 72 hours. The court documents state that Djokovic then received a letter from Home Affairs saying that he met "the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia."

Home Affairs was asked by the federal court to provide a response by Sunday. The Australian Open is set to start on Jan. 17, Reuters reported.

