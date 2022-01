While the rest of the country turns the page on 2021, Joe Biden seems absolutely determined to repeat last year's mistakes. Barely three days in, the new year is not ushering in new confidence about the president's leadership on COVID. On the contrary, Americans are more skeptical than ever that this administration has any idea what it's doing. With Omicron cases piling up faster than D.C. snow totals, this president's response is typical: shoveling more confusion onto a crisis that his decisions have only made worse.

