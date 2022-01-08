ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Razor-thin Democrat majority wants to change the rules in the middle of the game

By U.S. Sen. John Thune, State of South Dakota
Black Hills Pioneer
 2 days ago

OPINION — Our founders recognized that it wasn’t just kings who could be tyrants. They knew majorities could be tyrants too, and that the majority party — if unchecked — could trample the rights of the minority party. And so the founders combined majority rule with both representation and constitutional protections...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats for trying to 'exploit' the January 6 anniversary to 'advance partisan policy goals'

Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for trying to "exploit" the January 6 anniversary. He accused them of pushing "partisan policy goals that long predated this event." McConnell did not attend the commemorative events at the Capitol on Thursday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday marked the anniversary of the "dark"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Majority Rule#Americans
WIBC.com

Braun Believes Democratic Effort To Change Senate Rules Is Push To Save Face

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the Senate are pushing to try and change the rules in order to get a voting rights bill through the chamber. The bill would set more rules from the federal government over what states can and can’t do when it comes to how they run elections. Democrats say the bill would expand voting access, while Republicans say it infringes on the states’ constitutional rights to run their own elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

Schumer announces Senate vote on filibuster change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
thechronicle-news.com

Dems threaten ousting filibuster, but moderates hold the line

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., is once again right in the middle of a heated Congressional debate as Democratic leadership threatens to overthrow the long-established filibuster rule to push through voting legislation that would give the federal government broad powers over state elections. “If Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy